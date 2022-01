Fidelity noted that the way miners are accumulating and the mining industry has revived post the ban in China, they are set for a long haul. Bitcoin has been giving jitters to investors amid its recent volatility in the range between $40,000-$44,000. There’s no clear indication as to where BTC could be heading with investors on the edge. But financial giant Fidelity Investments believes that the Bitcoin (BTC) cycle is far from being over. Its crypto arm Fidelity Digital Assets currently manages more than $4.2 trillion in assets under management.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO