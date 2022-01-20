How Data Tell the Real Crisis Story

French/West/Vaughan promotes Jenny Pilewski to executive vice president and Brooke Goodwin-Fullerton to senior vice president at CGPR, the agency’s Greater Boston office. Pilewski has been with FWV since 2004, most recently serving as senior vice president. She leads integrated marketing strategies across the agency for clients in the apparel, footwear and retail sectors, as well as overseeing campaigns for municipalities and governments, real estate developers, non-profits, and B2B and technology clients. Goodwin-Fullerton was previously a vice president at CGPR. She has also served as head of strategic partnerships and experiential marketing at the National Diamond Council and director of public relations at Garnier, a brand that is part of L’Oréal.
Comments / 0