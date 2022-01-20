How Data Tell the Real Crisis Story

FleishmanHillard hires Kirsten Plonner as global managing director of financial and professional services, a newly created role. Plonner was most recently president at FiComm Partners. Before that, she was director of strategic media and communications for Fidelity Investments and a vice president at both FH and Weber Shandwick. In her new role, she will work with regional leaders who have built relationships and teams serving the agency's financial and professional services clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. "Kirsten's extensive experience in multiple segments of the financial services industry, combined with her work with media and as a strategist have equipped her with the skills needed to help our financial and professional services clients navigate the complexities of this moment," said FH global COO and president Americas J.J. Carter.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO