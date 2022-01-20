Oklahoma offers elite 2023 running back Justice Haynes

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Oklahoma extended an offer Thursday to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic four-star running back Justice Haynes.

The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Haynes as the No. 44 overall player in the 2023 cycle. He is also the No. 3 running back in the class and No. 4 player from the state of Georgia.

The three Peach State players ranked ahead of him areAlpharetta (Ga.) Milton Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley.

The Sooners are the third team to offer Haynes this week after Nebraska and Georgia Southern.

Oklahoma has two commits in its 2023 recruiting class in Los Alamitos (Calif.) four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and Durango (Colo.) three-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

The 2022 class is co-headlined by a top-five running back and top-100 prospect. Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian four-star running back Gavin Sawchuk is the second-highest commit in the Sooners class./

Justice Haynes recently went on a visit to Georgia

Justice Haynes is the son of former Georgia running back Verron Haynes.

The younger Haynes made a trip to Athens, Ga., this past weekend to see the Bulldogs in the wake of their national championship victory.

“I have been to Georgia a lot, but it was different Saturday,” Haynes told On3. “I felt like, in a way, I was kind of, part of the team.”