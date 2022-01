This article was contributed by Brad Yasar, founder and CEO of EQIFI. Innovation related to the metaverse has brought with it some expected criticism and skepticism. Like any fast-growing, emerging technology, the parameters for its operation have yet to be fully established. This means, essentially, that those who hope to glean financial returns from interacting with the metaverse do not know what investment looks like. Is it VR headsets, digital land, or a pair of Gucci sneakers wearable only with AR? Some might argue that the metaverse is a dystopian fantasy conjured up by gaming fanatics and tech titans. Facebook’s transformation to a metaverse-centric social media company only heightens this dominant apprehension.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO