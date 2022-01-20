ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks Odds; How to bet tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns

By Xavier Santos
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are pregnant or have a history of heart issues, doctors recommend you avoid watching the Dallas Mavericks play basketball. The Mavericks pulled out a close win, and covered, against the Toronto Raptors due to some late-game heroics from Luka. It was the 10th win in 11 games and the...

Why trading Dorian Finney-Smith makes sense

Dorian Finney-Smith, in his sixth year with the Dallas Mavericks, is having the best season of his career. He’s averaging a career-high in points per game (10.5) and steals (1.2). His rebounds are down a bit (4.7 per game compared to 5.4 last season), and his 3-point shooting is slightly less accurate (38% this season compared to 39% last year).
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Indiana Pacers (17-29) play the fourth game of their five-game road trip Saturday when they face the league-leading Phoenix Suns (35-9). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
3 things as the Mavericks look to secure the series against the Grizzlies

Not much has changed since the Mavericks last squared off against the Grizzlies just over a week ago. Memphis has good wins against Chicago and Denver, dropping only a single game against the reigning champion Bucks. In no small part due to missing big contributors Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson to health and safety protocols.
Kristaps Porzingis has a case for being a 2022 NBA All-Star

Kristaps Porzingis came to the Dallas Mavericks with a reputation for unmatched talent and a cool nickname. Despite both of those things, Porzingis had only one All-Star appearance while in New York. He has not been to the All-Star Game while a Maverick, but that could change this year. The...
GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

THE STORY: Back in action after two days off, the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies again. It’s a rather important game in the Southwest division race. Though Memphis has won more games over all, Dallas has a 9-2 division record compared to the 4-3 Memphis record. Luka Doncic...
3 thoughts from the Mavericks win over the Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 104-91. Luka Doncic led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Ja Morant scored 35 in defeat for Memphis. The Grizzlies scored 57 of their points in the second half as the game got a little loose both ways. Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell combined to play stifling interior defense and the Grizzlies just could not hit shots from the outside.
Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors
Dallas Mavericks
Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wound up for a celebratory windmill dunk in the final minute, but misjudged it badly. The ball clanged off the back of the rim and ricocheted downcourt as the home crowd groaned. The Phoenix Suns’ star guard retreated with a sheepish grin. It was one of the few things that’s […]
Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns 1/22/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/22/22) After winning five straight road games, Phoenix will finally host one at home, this time against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are winners of two straight against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, despite being short-handed and missing all of their starters. They may return Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon for this game, but I would keep them on the bench if I were them. It makes no sense to try and rush them back when you will likely try to move them before the trade deadline. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have been ruled out for this matchup, which will be a huge positive for the Phoenix Suns, considering they will still be missing Deandre Ayton. This game should be a blowout no matter which way I try to spin it. Take a look below for more specific, betting-related information for this matchup!
Pacers vs Suns Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Saturday night’s interconference mismatch, the Indiana Pacers (17-29, 23-22-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Phoenix Suns (35-9, 25-19 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Without Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, can the Pacers spoil the Suns’ five-game winning streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.
