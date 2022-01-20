Mavericks Odds; How to bet tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/22/22) After winning five straight road games, Phoenix will finally host one at home, this time against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are winners of two straight against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, despite being short-handed and missing all of their starters. They may return Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon for this game, but I would keep them on the bench if I were them. It makes no sense to try and rush them back when you will likely try to move them before the trade deadline. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis have been ruled out for this matchup, which will be a huge positive for the Phoenix Suns, considering they will still be missing Deandre Ayton. This game should be a blowout no matter which way I try to spin it. Take a look below for more specific, betting-related information for this matchup!

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO