Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor chooses Texas

(Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One position that Texas needed the transfer portal for was wide receiver. Mission accomplished. Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor committed to Texas today over Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver from Arlington (Texas) Lamar gave Tennessee a verbal pledge recently, then took trips to Ole Miss and Texas.

He’s coming off a breakout 2021 campaign for the Cowboys, notching 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He fits the mold of the outside receiver in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, in which he can get vertical and shows impressive ball skills.

He joins a talented group of wide receivers in Brennan Marion’s new room including Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.