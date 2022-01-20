Elite 2023 LB fired up about Notre Dame hiring Al Washington, locks in visit

It appears that college football is still pretty far away from potential expansion of the College Football Playoff. Despite optimism in recent months, talks have seemingly come to a crushing stalemate. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked on The Opening Kickoff on 105.5 WNSP radio after the National Championship, where he called the sport a “wreck” due to the inability to come to an agreement on CFP expansion.

