ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci: COVID Vaccines For Kids Under 5 Could Be Approved By Next Month

By Ryan Grenoble
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn news sure to cheer the exhausted parents of toddlers everywhere, the Food and Drug Administration could approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of 5 as soon as next month. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the FDA is awaiting data from...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 10

TommyGuns
1d ago

It doesn't work, so why keep it going? fully vaccinated people are still dying. a true vaccine is supposed to prevent a disease or virus completely, which means the patient isn't supposed to get covid at all, once vaccinated, and if they do, somebody has failed miserably and they have much more research to do.

Reply
4
Troy Baxter
2d ago

Why, we keep reading the current ones don’t work for omnicrom so why would you give them a vaccine?

Reply
4
Related
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Universal coronavirus vaccines' could help the world tackle Covid — and the next pandemic

There's a new kind of vaccine on the horizon — and it could help target all coronaviruses, not just Covid-19. On Tuesday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci testified to Congress about the country's efforts to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine, meant to combat both Covid and other similar viruses that could emerge in the coming years. The short-term applications of a vaccine that effectively tackles all forms of Covid could be significant, Fauci said: "We won't be chasing after the next variant."
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#White House#Blue Star Families#Covid
AOL Corp

Fauci: Worst case scenario for 2022 is variant that eludes vaccine protection

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told Yahoo Finance that COVID-19 could become endemic in 2022 but only if certain parameters are met. If you get "a combination of enough people vaccinated and boosted together...
HEALTH
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says children under 5 could be authorised for Pfizer vaccine in weeks

Children under five years are likely to be given Covid-19 vaccines by next month, according to White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci.At a townhall interview on Wednesday with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families, the US’s top infectious diseases expert said vaccines for children from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could soon be rolled out.“My hope is that it’s going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can’t guarantee that,” Dr Fauci was quoted as saying by CNBC.He added that younger children would likely need three doses, because...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Emerging protein-based COVID-19 vaccines could be game-changing

Current messenger RNA vaccines appear to offer at least some protection against new SARS-CoV-2 variants, including omicron, especially for people who have received boosters. But manufacturing costs and the need for ultra-cold refrigeration have limited availability of these vaccines in low-and middle-income countries. That's where emerging protein-based COVID-19 vaccines—including two candidates developed at Boston Children's Hospital—could change the game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Fauci 'confident as you can be' U.S. will see Omicron peak in February

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he anticipated that the surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant will peak by mid-February. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News' This Week that he was "as confident as you can be" that most states would see the peak of their Omicron infections within the next month, adding, however, that the virus has "surprised us in the past."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

COVID-19 Raises Risk of Myocarditis Heart Condition, But Vaccines Don’t

Myocarditis, also known as viral heart disease, is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes inflamed. There is a small risk of developing myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts point out the risk is significantly higher after developing COVID-19. They say the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the antiviral drug remdesivir as a treatment for some non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms. Why it matters: The move expands use of remdesivir, previously limited to only patients who were hospitalized, and comes as doctors face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

WHO Recommends Reduced Dose Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Under 12s

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old. The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the vaccine. It is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The coronavirus vaccines are safer than aspirin or Tylenol

Since the release of the coronavirus vaccines, there has been a lot of overheated coverage of their potential side effects (most recently from podcaster Joe Rogan). In truth, the risk of the coronavirus vaccines is microscopic. A good way to understand this is by comparing them to common over-the-counter painkillers.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy