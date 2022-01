Kalen DeBoer has been the head coach at UW for almost 7 weeks already. In that time he has had some success with UW's roster. He was able to get 4 of the recruits that had committed to UW before his arrival to sign last month. (A fifth signed and then left.) He's brought in a few transfers. He had one JC player commit (Demario King); he's already enrolled at UW. He's brought in what looks like some good coaches. He has been able to retain (for now) most of UW's players. And he and his staff had put out a lot of offers already and made visits to several high schools. All of those are positive developments.

