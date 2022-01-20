ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rallye Monte-Carlo Shakedown Highlights

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for G.O.A.T took centre stage...

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

Loeb surprised to be leading Monte Carlo Rally on WRC return

The nine-time champion quickly acclimatised to the WRC’s new hybrid era aided by a strong debut performance from the much anticipated M-Sport-built Ford Puma. Loeb won four of Friday's six stages to transform an overnight 6.7s deficit to reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier into a 9.9s lead heading into Saturday. The duo that share 15 Monte Carlo wins between them have the luxury of being able to push harder, given they are only contesting partial campaigns.
MOTORSPORTS
wsau.com

Rallying-Loeb becomes oldest WRC winner with victory in Monte Carlo

(Reuters) – France’s Sebastien Loeb won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday to become, at 47, the oldest driver to win a round of the world championship. The nine times world champion, driving for M-Sport Ford in his first rally since 2020, took a record-equalling eighth career Monte Carlo victory after late drama for closest rival Sebastien Ogier.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Sébastien Loeb Wins Rallye Monte Carlo, His 80th WRC Win

It would be more challenging to write a better story than what took place over the past four days in southeastern France. The 90th Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 50th FIA World Rally Championship season, featured two of rallying all-time greatest drivers in an epic duel that wasn’t decided until the final stage. When the smoke cleared, a 47-year old Sébastien Loeb took his 80th WRC rally victory. Loeb’s co-driver Isabelle Galmiche won her first WRC rally victory at 50 years old and the first win for a woman in 25 years.
MOTORSPORTS
WGN Radio

Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon

Nine-time world champion Loeb claimed four of the day’s six stages to turn around a 6.7s overnight deficit to eight-time champion Ogier into a 9.9s advantage heading into Saturday. Elfyn Evans dropped significant time on the final stage of the day to slot back into third, 22s adrift. Ogier...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb

Ogier will take a 21.1s lead into Sunday’s final four stages after overhauling Loeb’s 9.9s advantage as the two WRC greats went head-to-head for the third consecutive day. Two stage wins from the three morning stages helped Ogier place his Toyota GR Yaris ahead Loeb’s M-Sport Ford Puma as the latter struggled to make his super soft tyres last across the day.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pulls clear of Loeb heading into final day

Reigning world champion Ogier extended his lead to 21.1s over nine-time world champion Loeb having started the day 9.9s behind the M-Sport Ford driver. Ogier moved back into the lead after winning two of the three morning stages before a stunning drive on the day’s last test, in tricky snow, ice and dry conditions, catapulted the eight-time champion into a healthy lead.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb reclaims lead as Ogier suffers puncture

The nine-time champion faced a 24.6s deficit heading into Stage 16 after Ogier extended his overnight 21.1s lead on Stage 15, but the M-Sport driver was handed a lifeline when drama struck his rival. Ogier picked up a front left puncture running through La Penne/Collongues 2, 19.37km stage that saw...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll

The M-Sport Ford driver misjudged a left hander resulting in his Puma ploughing into a rock face, triggering a series of rolls over the Armco barriers, with the car coming to rest 30 metres into a ravine. Luckily, Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria emerged unscathed from the crash but the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Solberg: Fumes, concentration lapse caused WRC Monte Carlo off

The WRC rookie, competing in his first outing as a full Hyundai factory driver, has been battling a fuel fume issue with his new Rally1 i20 N that first emerged on Friday. Solberg revealed that exhaust fumes entering the cockpit left him feeling dizzy and with pains in his chest, but has continued to fight on.
MOTORSPORTS
Hartford Courant

The Independent

Jalopnik

WRC Car Rolls Off Mountainside At Rally Monte Carlo

The FIA World Rally Championship is in the middle of the opening round of its 2022 season, the 90th Rallye Monte Carlo. While this iconic event has been proclaimed as the start of a new era with the introduction of a new hybrid ruleset into the WRC, so far, the rally has been a duel between two legendary drivers in semi-retirement. Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier, with a combined 17 World Rally Championships between them, have so far bested the category’s full-time competitors this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans

Ogier showed his class to turn a 9.9s overnight deficit to Loeb into a 5.4s lead, after winning two of the three morning stages, including a masterful display on the snow and ice of Stage 11. Loeb was unable to match his countryman in all three stages and after Stage...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Newcastle Supercars event will be postponed

The Newcastle event was set to open the 2022 campaign on the first weekend of March, marking its first appearance in the calendar since 2019. However it will now be pushed back to later in the year due to the wave of COVID-19 currently battering Australia's east coast. It's understood...
MOTORSPORTS

