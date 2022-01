Area daycare projects and programs have received a needed shot in the arm from Governor Reynolds. She awarded nearly $37 million in Child Care grants to projects that will create nearly 5,200 new childcare slots across Iowa. The money will fund 108 innovative projects in 72 Iowa communities. It will be matched by another $9.7 million in private investment that has been generated through community-based partnerships to alleviate a local childcare need. The sources of the grant money come from several sources. These include DHS Grant Awards, Childcare Challenge Grant Awards (CCC), and Investment by Iowans through the Childcare Challenge (IICC).

BELMOND, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO