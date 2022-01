We want to know how your mental health is faring as we approach another year of the pandemic. If you find yourself navigating yet another pandemic winter with feelings of depressions or anxiety, you aren’t alone. Millions of Americans have had a decline in their mental health since the start of the pandemic and the longer it goes on, the worse it is for people managing burnout without a clear idea of when it’ll end.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO