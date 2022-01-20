ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Strainline: full-length de novo viral haplotype reconstruction from noisy long reads

By Xiao Luo
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiao Luo1,2 na1, Xiongbin Kang1,2 na1 & Alexander Schönhuth ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3529-08561,2. Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 29 (2022) Cite this article. Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly of highly diverse virus genomes is critical in prevention, control and treatment of viral diseases. Current methods either can handle only relatively accurate short read...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

The blooming of long-read sequencing reforms biomedical research

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 21 (2022) Cite this article. Compared to Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), PacBio and nanopore sequencing offer ultra-long reads for single DNA/RNA molecules. These long reads are very informative to address omics problems where large-range complexity is involved, such as genome assembly, haplotyping, complex variant calling, and gene isoform identification. The single-molecule feature of long-read sequencing also allows for simultaneous measurements of base modifications together with other omics features, such as genomics and transcriptomics. This gives us unprecedented views on biomedical problems that have, until now, remained poorly characterized [1, 2]. Moreover, the accuracy, accessibility, and cost efficiency of long-read sequencing are improving dramatically, which boosts the long read-based research in many topics.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Statistics or biology: the zero-inflation controversy about scRNA-seq data

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 31 (2022) Cite this article. Researchers view vast zeros in single-cell RNA-seq data differently: some regard zeros as biological signals representing no or low gene expression, while others regard zeros as missing data to be corrected. To help address the controversy, here we discuss the sources of biological and non-biological zeros; introduce five mechanisms of adding non-biological zeros in computational benchmarking; evaluate the impacts of non-biological zeros on data analysis; benchmark three input data types: observed counts, imputed counts, and binarized counts; discuss the open questions regarding non-biological zeros; and advocate the importance of transparent analysis.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

IDEAS: individual level differential expression analysis for single-cell RNA-seq data

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 33 (2022) Cite this article. We consider an increasingly popular study design where single-cell RNA-seq data are collected from multiple individuals and the question of interest is to find genes that are differentially expressed between two groups of individuals. Towards this end, we propose a statistical method named IDEAS (individual level differential expression analysis for scRNA-seq). For each gene, IDEAS summarizes its expression in each individual by a distribution and then assesses whether these individual-specific distributions are different between two groups of individuals. We apply IDEAS to assess gene expression differences of autism patients versus controls and COVID-19 patients with mild versus severe symptoms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

De-novo fabrication of sunlight irradiated silver nanoparticles and their efficacy against E. coli and S. epidermidis

Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) gained significant attention due to their activity against microbial pathogens, cancer cells, and viral particles etc. Traditional fabrication methods require hazardous chemicals as reducing agents and their usage and disposal pose a significant hazard to environmental ecosystem. Here, a de novo, robust, cost effective and an eco-friendly method is reported to fabricate AgNPs irradiated with sunlight (SL) while using Salvadora persica root extract (SPE) as reducing agent. Sunlight (SL) irradiated S. persica silver nanoparticles (SpNPs) i.e., SL-SpNPs were characterized using multiple techniques and their antibacterial efficacy was evaluated. The SL-SpNPs were synthesized in 10Â min. Field emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis revealed their spherical morphology with a size range of 4.5"“39.7Â nm, while surface plasmon resonance (SPR) peaked at 425Â nm. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) analysis suggested that the reduction of SL-SpNPs was due to the presence of phytochemicals in the SPE. Furthermore, X-ray powder diffraction (P-XRD) pattern depicted the crystal structure of SL-SpNPs, hence proving the presence of AgNPs. Further the antibacterial studies were carried out against Escherichia coli (ATCC 11229) and Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228) using Kirby Bauer method. The minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) for E. coli were determined to be 1.5Â Î¼g/mL and 3.0Â Î¼g/mL respectively while MIC and MBC values for S. epidermidis were found to be 12.5Â Î¼g/mL and 25 Î¼g/mL respectively. The solar irradiation-based fabrication method and resulting SL-SpNPs can find their utility in many biomedical and environmental applications.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haplotype#Epidemics#Reconstruction#Data Science#Xiongbin Kang1#Na1#De Novo Assembly#De Novo Assemblies#Rna
Nature.com

Identification of stomatal-regulating molecules from de novo arylamine collection through aromatic C"“H amination

Stomata-small pores generally found on the leaves of plants-control gas exchange between plant and the atmosphere. Elucidating the mechanism that underlies such control through the regulation of stomatal opening/closing is important to understand how plants regulate photosynthesis and tolerate against drought. However, up-to-date, molecular components and their function involved in stomatal regulation are not fully understood. We challenged such problem through a chemical genetic approach by isolating and characterizing synthetic molecules that influence stomatal movement. Here, we describe that a small chemical collection, prepared during the development of C"“H amination reactions, lead to the discovery of a Stomata Influencing Molecule (SIM); namely, a sulfonimidated oxazole that inhibits stomatal opening. The starting molecule SIM1 was initially isolated from screening of compounds that inhibit light induced opening of dayflower stomata. A range of SIM molecules were rapidly accessed using our state-of-the-art C"“H amination technologies. This enabled an efficient structure"“activity relationship (SAR) study, culminating in the discovery of a sulfonamidated oxazole derivative (SIM*) having higher activity and enhanced specificity against stomatal regulation. Biological assay results have shed some light on the mode of action of SIM molecules within the cell, which may ultimately lead to drought tolerance-conferring agrochemicals through the control of stomatal movement.
WILDLIFE
BioMed Central

sPLINK: a hybrid federated tool as a robust alternative to meta-analysis in genome-wide association studies

Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 32 (2022) Cite this article. Meta-analysis has been established as an effective approach to combining summary statistics of several genome-wide association studies (GWAS). However, the accuracy of meta-analysis can be attenuated in the presence of cross-study heterogeneity. We present sPLINK, a hybrid federated and user-friendly tool, which performs privacy-aware GWAS on distributed datasets while preserving the accuracy of the results. sPLINK is robust against heterogeneous distributions of data across cohorts while meta-analysis considerably loses accuracy in such scenarios. sPLINK achieves practical runtime and acceptable network usage for chi-square and linear/logistic regression tests. sPLINK is available at https://exbio.wzw.tum.de/splink.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Serotonin transporter functional polymorphisms potentially increase risk of schizophrenia separately and as a haplotype

Schizophrenia is a severe, disabling psychiatric disorder with unclear etiology. Family-based, twins, and adoption studies have shown that genetic factors have major contributions in schizophrenia occurrence. Until now, many studies have discovered the association of schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms with functional polymorphisms that lie within serotonin reuptake pathway genes. Here, we aimed to investigate the association of three variable number tandem repeats (VNTR) functional polymorphisms in MAOA and SLC6A4 with schizophrenia in the Iranian population. Two hundred and forty-one subjects with schizophrenia and three hundred and seventy age and sex-matched healthy controls were genotyped for MAOA promoter uVNTR, 5-HTTLPR, and STin2 polymorphisms. Genotyping was performed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) with locus-specific primers and running the PCR product on agarose 2.5% gel electrophoresis. Finally, the statistical inference was performed using R programming language and Haploview software. MAOA promoter uVNTR analysis of allele frequency showed no differences between schizophrenia subjects and healthy controls in both males and females and no significant differences were observed between female cases and female controls in MAOA promoter uVNTR 4 repeat frequency. Also, there were no differences between Schizophrenia and healthy control groups in 5-HTTLPR allele and genotype frequency but, 5-HTTLPR S allele carriers are significantly more frequent among cases. In addition, STin2.12 repeats were significantly more frequent among schizophrenia patients. Genotype comparison suggested that 5-HTTLPR S allele and STin2.12 repeat carriers were significantly more frequent among schizophrenia cases and being STin2.12 repeat carrier significantly increase the risk of schizophrenia occurrence. Besides, analysis of haplotype showed stronger linkage disequilibrium between 5-HTTLPR and STin2 haplotype block in cases than controls. These results suggest that SLC6A4 functional polymorphisms potentially could play a possible role as risk factors for the incidence of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Trends in the development process of clinical practice guidelines: a questionnaire survey for the guideline development groups in Japan

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) are representative methods for promoting healthcare standardization and improving its quality. Previous studies on the CPG (published by 2006) development process in Japan reported that the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of evidence on Japanese patients should be improved for the efficient CPG development. This study aimed to clarify the trends of CPG development process in Japan, focusing on the involvement of experts and patients, efficient evidence collection and appraisal, and paucity of Japanese evidence.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
BioMed Central

The anti-aging factor Klotho protects against acquired long QT syndrome induced by uremia and promoted by fibroblast growth factor 23

BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 14 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with increased propensity for arrhythmias. In this context, ventricular repolarization alterations have been shown to predispose to fatal arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. Between mineral bone disturbances in CKD patients, increased fibroblast growth factor (FGF) 23 and decreased Klotho are emerging as important effectors of cardiovascular disease. However, the relationship between imbalanced FGF23-Klotho axis and the development of cardiac arrhythmias in CKD remains unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Physicists Detect Mysterious X Particles in 'Primordial Soup' For The First Time

A mysterious particle thought to have existed briefly just after the Big Bang has now been detected for the first time in the 'primordial soup'. Specifically, in a medium called the quark-gluon plasma, generated in the Large Hadron Collider by colliding lead ions. There, amid the trillions of particles produced by these collisions, physicists managed to tease out 100 of the exotic motes known as X particles. "This is just the start of the story," says physicist Yen-Jie Lee of MIT, and a member of the international CMS Collaboration headquartered at CERN in Switzerland. "We've shown we can find a signal. In the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Using ice to boil water: Researcher makes heat transfer discovery that expands on 18th century principle

Associate Professor Jonathan Boreyko and graduate fellow Mojtaba Edalatpour have made a discovery about the properties of water that could provide an exciting addendum to a phenomenon established over two centuries ago. The discovery also holds interesting possibilities for cooling devices and processes in industrial applications using only the basic properties of water. Their work was published on Jan. 21 in the journal Physical Review Fluids.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich

Atoms bind together by sharing electrons. The way this happens depends on the atom types but also on conditions such as temperature and pressure. In two-dimensional (2D) materials, such as graphene, atoms join along a plane to form structures just one atom thick, which leads to fascinating properties determined by quantum mechanics. Researchers at the University of Vienna in collaboration with the Universities of Tübingen, Antwerp and CY Cergy Paris, together with Danubia NanoTech, have produced a new 2D material made of copper and iodine atoms sandwiched between two graphene sheets. The results were published in the journal Advanced Materials.
CHEMISTRY
Cosmos

You may have missed…

When a team of underwater explorers descended to the world’s deepest known shipwreck in the Pacific Ocean last year, they were only expecting to find a WWII US Navy destroyer. But when deep-sea researchers reviewed the footage the explorers took, they found something intriguing: a squid. It was swimming...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy