Youngstown, OH

Man accused of taking car, running over child’s foot in Youngstown

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who took a woman’s car Wednesday afternoon ran over the foot of her 6-year-old child.

Paramedics examined the child’s foot and determined it was not broken and his mother declined any further medical treatment, reports said.

The child was injured just before police were called about 3:55 p.m. to the 1700 block of Shehy Street on the East Side for a report of a man who took a woman’s car with her child inside.

Reports said a 30-year-old pregnant woman told police that she had the father of her unborn child removed from her home because she was afraid for her life.

However, the 37-year-old man called her Wednesday and because he appeared to be civil, she picked him up at a home on the North Side and drove him back to Shehy Street so he could get his things, reports said.

Reports said when they pulled in her drive, he snatched her car keys, moved into the driver’s seat and drove off with her son in the car.

The woman chased the car on Lincoln Park Drive where the child was shoved out of the car and his foot run over, reports said.

Reports said the woman refused to fill out a domestic violence form to press domestic violence charges but police did take a felonious assault report. Detectives are investigating.

Kimberly Mack
3d ago

I'm glad the child was not seriously injuried . My problem is girlllll what is wrong with you young girls that think it is ok to let a man continually take advantage or abuse you, especially when your child is involved and in danger and you don't want to make a report or press charges........SMDH!!! I'm going to pray🙏for your children, God bless you!

