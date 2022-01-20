ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rallye Monte-Carlo Shakedown Highlights

Autosport Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for G.O.A.T took centre stage...

www.autosport.com

Jalopnik

Sébastien Loeb Wins Rallye Monte Carlo, His 80th WRC Win

It would be more challenging to write a better story than what took place over the past four days in southeastern France. The 90th Rallye Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 50th FIA World Rally Championship season, featured two of rallying all-time greatest drivers in an epic duel that wasn’t decided until the final stage. When the smoke cleared, a 47-year old Sébastien Loeb took his 80th WRC rally victory. Loeb’s co-driver Isabelle Galmiche won her first WRC rally victory at 50 years old and the first win for a woman in 25 years.
wsau.com

Rallying-Loeb becomes oldest WRC winner with victory in Monte Carlo

(Reuters) – France’s Sebastien Loeb won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday to become, at 47, the oldest driver to win a round of the world championship. The nine times world champion, driving for M-Sport Ford in his first rally since 2020, took a record-equalling eighth career Monte Carlo victory after late drama for closest rival Sebastien Ogier.
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb leads as Ogier fights back in the afternoon

Nine-time world champion Loeb claimed four of the day’s six stages to turn around a 6.7s overnight deficit to eight-time champion Ogier into a 9.9s advantage heading into Saturday. Elfyn Evans dropped significant time on the final stage of the day to slot back into third, 22s adrift. Ogier...
WGN Radio

Autosport Online

Ogier "cannot relax" in intense WRC Monte Carlo battle with Loeb

Ogier will take a 21.1s lead into Sunday’s final four stages after overhauling Loeb’s 9.9s advantage as the two WRC greats went head-to-head for the third consecutive day. Two stage wins from the three morning stages helped Ogier place his Toyota GR Yaris ahead Loeb’s M-Sport Ford Puma as the latter struggled to make his super soft tyres last across the day.
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Loeb beats Ogier to take eighth Monte win in epic battle

The two WRC legends waged a rally-long battle for victory with the lead changing hands across four brutal days of competition as the WRC ushered in its new Rally1 hybrid era. Ultimately the rally was decided in a final stage shootout, after Loeb was handed a 9.5s lead when Toyota’s Ogier suffered a front-left puncture on the penultimate test.
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier pulls clear of Loeb heading into final day

Reigning world champion Ogier extended his lead to 21.1s over nine-time world champion Loeb having started the day 9.9s behind the M-Sport Ford driver. Ogier moved back into the lead after winning two of the three morning stages before a stunning drive on the day’s last test, in tricky snow, ice and dry conditions, catapulted the eight-time champion into a healthy lead.
Autosport Online

Solberg: Fumes, concentration lapse caused WRC Monte Carlo off

The WRC rookie competing in his first outing as a full Hyundai factory driver has been battling a fuel fume issue with his new Rally1 i20 N that first emerged on Friday. Solberg revealed that exhaust fumes entering the cockpit left him feeling dizzy and with pains in his chest, but has continued to fight on.
Motorsport.com

Fourmaux's Monte Carlo hopes dashed after frightening roll

The M-Sport Ford driver misjudged a left hander resulting in his Puma ploughing into a rock face, triggering a series of rolls over the Armco barriers, with the car coming to rest 30 metres into a ravine. Luckily, Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria emerged unscathed from the crash but the...
The Independent

Autosport Online

Loeb: Monte Carlo win over Ogier "one of my best memories"

The nine-time world champion came through an epic four-day head-to-head fight with eight-time champion Ogier to claim his 80th WRC win, arriving a decade after winning his last championship. Loeb, driving for M-Sport Ford in one-event deal, was fast from the outset in the new Rally1 hybrid Puma, pushing Toyota’s...
Jalopnik

WRC Car Rolls Off Mountainside At Rally Monte Carlo

The FIA World Rally Championship is in the middle of the opening round of its 2022 season, the 90th Rallye Monte Carlo. While this iconic event has been proclaimed as the start of a new era with the introduction of a new hybrid ruleset into the WRC, so far, the rally has been a duel between two legendary drivers in semi-retirement. Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier, with a combined 17 World Rally Championships between them, have so far bested the category’s full-time competitors this weekend.
Autosport Online

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier back ahead of Loeb as drama strikes Evans

Ogier showed his class to turn a 9.9s overnight deficit to Loeb into a 5.4s lead, after winning two of the three morning stages, including a masterful display on the snow and ice of Stage 11. Loeb was unable to match his countryman in all three stages and after Stage...
Autosport Online

Monte Carlo success "a dream start" to WRC's new era for M-Sport

The British squad scored its first WRC win since Rally GB in 2018 as Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Isabelle Galmiche managed to hold off Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier after an intense four-day battle. It also marked a successful debut for the new Ford Puma Rally1 the team has poured its...
