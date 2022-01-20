ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the whips and what do they do?

Cover picture for the articleThe whipping operation in Parliament has been brought out of the shadows after comments from a Tory MP. Tory MP William Wragg has accused the Government of an aggressive whipping operation against those who are suspected of having wavering support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here, the PA news...

The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP Christian Wakeford over school funding

Former cabinet minister Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening school funding in the constituency of a recently defected Tory MP, who was considering voting against the government.Christian Wakeford, who joined the Labour Party earlier this week, first made the claim that he was “threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I do not vote in one particular way” on Thursday.“It’s a town that’s not had a high school for the best part of ten years and how would you feel holding back the regeneration of the town for a vote,” the Bury South MP said.At...
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street was resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they needed to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation would only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
The Independent

Cabinet minister says school funding threat will be investigated

A Cabinet minister has suggested an investigation will be carried out into a former Tory MP’s “very serious” allegation he was threatened over school funding if he defied Boris Johnson.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng conceded he could not rule out the claim from Christian Wakeford but alleged it could be an attempt to “discredit” the Government after he defected to Labour.The Bury South MP, who switched allegiances amid fury over partying allegations in No 10, said he was threatened with funding for a new school in his constituency being withheld if he did not vote with the Government over free...
Shropshire Star

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

William Wragg will meet a Scotland Yard detective over his allegation Downing St tried to intimidate MPs seeking oust Boris Johnson. The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations. William...
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that here “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the paper.It...
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 24

The political crisis engulfing Boris Johnson’s leadership rages on, with the nation’s papers carrying the latest revelations in the partygate scandal.The Telegraph writes that members of Met Police on duty at Downing Street during the alleged lockdown-busting parties have been interviewed by Sue Gray about what they witnessed.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'No10 police questioned by Gray over 'parties''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/dMjt698Kyz— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 23, 2022As the Prime Minister awaits the findings from the partygate investigation, The Guardian writes that he has been pulled into another row after former minister Nusrat Ghani claimed...
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

MSP Stephen Kerr said he does not believe the Prime Minister can survive the current pressure. The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said. Pressure is...
The Independent

Rory Stewart warns it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘liar’ Boris Johnson was ever elected

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson faces repeated calls to quit during bruising PMQs session

The Prime Minister had already been rocked by defection of backbench MP Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party minutes before the session. Boris Johnson endured repeated calls for him to quit during a bruising Prime Minister’s Questions, with one senior Tory MP urging: “In the name of God, go.”
Shropshire Star

MP who defected to Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘poisoned Tory Party’

Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the Downing Street parties. The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”. Christian...
The Independent

Gordon Brown calls for public help to tackle Afghan humanitarian crisis

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has helped to launch a petition urging the Government to hold an emergency multi-nation conference to raise money to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan He warned that five million children and four million adults in Afghanistan are in immediate danger of acute malnutrition and 23 million people face famine in the coming months.The petition is a direct call to the public to add their voices to the appeal for action to save Afghan lives.Hunger is rife in #Afghanistan. Every province is affected. 98% of families do not have enough to eat. 5 million children...
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
The Independent

Welsh ports see 30% fall in traffic due to Brexit, says UK shipping boss

Welsh ports have seen a 30% fall in traffic as a result of Brexit a shipping operator has said.Ian Davies, boss of Stena Line’s UK ports, said the decline seen in Holyhead and Fishguard was because of the new trading relationship with the European Union and not the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Davies said the new deal has hit the logistics industry “quite hard”.“In January, we saw a big drop-off ranging from 50-60% of our freight volumes, as people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required,” he told the BBC Politics Wales...
The Independent

Russian minister accepts invitation to meet with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The Russian defence minister has accepted an invitation to meet with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace amid tensions over Ukraine the PA news agency understands.Mr Wallace extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu to visit London to discuss mutual security earlier this week.Mr Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead, given the last bilateral defence talks between the countries took place in London.A senior defence source said: “The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart.“Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London...
