ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

Fortville favorite makes Yelp’s list of Top 100 restaurants of 2022

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv3CW_0dr1piHs00

Are you someone that doesn’t eat at a restaurant without checking out its Yelp reviews first?

The review app has released its yearly Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list, and a Fortville institution made the list!

FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale was the sole Hoosier eatery on the list, ranking at #52.

Yelp describes the Fortville restaurant as a chef-owned gastropub with a “menu that ranges from creative comfort foods to fine-dining specialties.”

What is Wordle? IU Professor weighs in

So what does Yelp recommend if you visit FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale?

“Try crispy fish tacos with chimichurri sour cream and fire-roasted salsa, or the Even On Sunday Chicken Sandwich with a kick of sriracha mayo. Fans also praise the Jalapeño Bacon Beer Cheese Soup.”

Yelp users were asked which restaurants they were most excited to go to in 2022. Yelp’s data science team then analyzed the submission to determine top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. Yelp Community Managers also had input on the final rankings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Fortville, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Home Show returns for 100th year

The Indianapolis Home Show is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The home show is returning for their 100th year, and they’re going big!  You can tour the Fischer Homes’ “Build Centerpiece Home,” meet HGTV stars, go shopping at the marketplace and talk with contractors about designing your own home. Midwest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Organization raises money for Noblesville toddler in need of transplant

NOBLESVILLE — Local Children’s Organ Transplant Association volunteers are working to raise money to help a Noblesville 2-year-old who needs a life-saving kidney transplant.  Jackson, or Jax for short, is Matt and Katie Sutton’s third child. So, on top of taking care of their other two and seeing to his daily health care needs, they say this […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Cheese#Comfort Foods#Cheese Soup#Fish Tacos#Food Drink#Foxgardin Kitchen Ale#Sriracha Mayo#Yelp Community Managers#Fox 59
FOX59

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
FOX59

Proposal to stop puppy mill sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bipartisan bill in the state house aims to curb puppy mills while helping animal rescue services in the process. House Bill 1160 will bar pet stores from selling dogs or cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue facility. The bill was authored by Democratic State Representative Chris Campbell and […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Temperatures fell well below zero 86 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – 86 years ago today, temperatures fell well below zero, setting the stage for a cold day. Record high: 67° set back in 1909 Record low: -18° set back in 1936 Precipitation: 1.15″ set back in 2019 Snowfall: 2.5″ set back in 1963 The record low temperature dropped to -18° in 1936.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Snow accumulated in Indianapolis 15 years ago

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day 15 years ago, we picked up over 3″ of snow across central Indiana! Record high: 68° set back in 1906 Record low: -21° set back in 1984 Precipitation: 2.25″ set back in 1959 Snowfall: 3.5″ set back in 2007 Back in 1983, 0.25″-0.5″ of ice accumulated across southern portions of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

U.S. to distribute 400M free masks, infectious disease expert helps clarify mask confusion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Biden Administration plans to begin making 400 million non-surgical N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week. It’s the latest move announced by the White House, aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant. Officials said they plan to begin delivering N95 masks to pharmacies and healthcare centers across the country […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX59

Indy snowfall record for January 22 goes back 100+ years

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1915, it snowed 6.8″ on this date. That record still stands! Record high: 64° set back in 1964 Record low: -17° set back in 1936 Precipitation: 1.87″ set back in 1999 Snowfall: 6.8″ set back in 1915 Along with snow records, severe weather also happens during January. Back in 1999, an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy