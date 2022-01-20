Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has filed for various trademarks using old WCW pay-per-view events such as “Super Brawl” and “Uncensored”, to name a few. Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
