ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new episode of WWE NXT UK will air on Peacock this afternoon. WWE issued the following preview for the show:. A-Kid to challenge Dar for NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. An incredible episode of NXT UK will feature A-Kid challenging Sha Samuels Noam Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Major Announcement Concerning His Future In Pro Wrestling

For years Braun Strowman had a consistent presence on WWE programming, but last year the company shocked the world when it was announced that the former Universal Champion had been released. Strowman is now wrestling under his real name, Adam Scherr, and since his release Scherr has appeared at a...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Producers For Matches On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select put together a list of the WWE producers for a few matches that took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below:. – Becky Lynch’s promo and Doudrop/Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan & Bianca Belair were produced by Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isla Dawn
Person
Sha Samuels
Person
Tyler Bate
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins References AEW’s Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

As seen during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins made a reference to Jon Moxley. In the opening segment, Rollins came out to interrupt a promo segment where Roman Reigns was being celebrated for being WWE Universal Champion for 508 days. Rollins noted that the only reason Reigns is still champion is because the Usos come to his aide every time. Rollins said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Summer Rae Reacts To Fans Angry That WWE Called Her A Legend On SmackDown

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, Summer Rae (real name Danielle Moinet) was seen in the crowd and she was referred to as a legend. Many fans were upset regarding this so she took to Twitter to note...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Killer Kross Comments On The Disappointment Over His RAW Run, More

During a recent appearance on the “Wrassle Rap” podcast, former WWE Superstar Killer Kross commented on his disappointment during his time on the RAW brand, what he learned during his time in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what he...
WWE
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt Uk#Combat#The Spanish Superstar
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star To Become A Free Agent Next Month

Lio Rush announced on social media that he will be a free agent next month. The former WWE and current AEW star stated that his AEW contract will expire on February 14, 2022. There have been questions regarding his AEW status as of late as he hasn’t been seen on AEW programming. His storyline with Dante Martin has been dropped.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame To Take Place Tonight, ROH TV

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) for the ROH World tag team titles at Final Battle: End of an Era will be airing on this week’s edition of “ROH TV”. This match was voted 2021 Ring of Honor Match of the Year. GCW...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eight Matches Confirmed For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter today, announcing eight matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the updated lineup below:. * Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti. * Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale. * Ethan Page...
WWE
The Independent

UFC London 2022: When is event and how to buy tickets

After a three-year wait, the UFC is finally set to return to London.A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions.No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but the UFC announced in January that a 2022 event would go ahead in March, with the promotion’s president Dana White saying: “I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Of Honor To Make ‘Major Announcement’ This Week

According to the latest Eck’s Files by Kevin Eck, Ring of Honor will be making a “major announcement” at some point this week. Eck said,. “Expect ROH to make a major announcement sometime next week. My sources tell me that anyone who has ever been an ROH fan will be excited by this news.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock & Dana White Team Up For UFC Partnership, Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with the UFC to produce an official brand of footwear for the league, which is sponsored by Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand. Both UFC President Dana White and Dwayne Johnson were interviewed by ESPN to discuss this new partnership. You can check out a clip from that below:
NFL
Wrestling World

WWE has canceled plans for a major split on Raw

The only father-son duo to have won tag team titles in WWE history is the duo formed by Rey and Dominik Mysterio, with the two fighters currently in action on the Monday Night Raw roster rings, no longer circulating in the titled tour that has counted for quite a few weeks.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Producers For Friday Night’s WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed

According to a report from Fightful, the following producers put together the segments and matches for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. * Michael Hayes: The segment with the Usos, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens; Owens & Rollins vs. The Usos; and the segment with Rick Boogs, Nakamura and Jeff Jarrett.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Trademarks Filed By WWE For Former WCW Pay-Per-View Events

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has filed for various trademarks using old WCW pay-per-view events such as “Super Brawl” and “Uncensored”, to name a few. Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW News On Evil Uno, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay/Jade Cargill, & More

You can check out the latest vlogs from Evil Uno and Thunder Rosa below:. AEW posted the following video, showing some highlights from the TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from Friday night’s episode of Rampage:. AEW took to Twitter today, announcing a new contest where...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy