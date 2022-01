Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” He saw the injustices that were happening to his family, his neighbors, the members of his community and congregation, and so many others in our country. He did not stay silent. He helped lead one of the most important social movements in the history of our country. For all the successes that the Civil Rights Movement brought, major issues still linger in our society. Racial and economic inequality run rampant throughout our country and we need to continue to fight the injustices that Dr. King fought against for so long.

