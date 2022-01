In this talk, we will be joined by Matt Oppenheimer, Co-founder & CEO of Remitly, a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. Matt will share his experience of building a mission driven business over the past 10 years. He will delve into the early days of the company and their decision to prioritize creating a culture built on customer-centricity in order to transform an industry. In addition, Matt will discuss some of the lessons he’s learned along the way as he’s grown Remitly from an inspired idea to a global business that recently reached public company status in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO