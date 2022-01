As the UK fleet sector steps on the electric gas pedal - electric cars took 25.5% of the UK market in December - what lessons can be learned from the early adopters?. Automotive Fleet Editor Mike Antich assembled an online group of fleet managers - the Global Fleet Advisory Board operating in excess of 125,000 vehicles globally - to discuss some of the issues they were facing, to share experience and to learn from Stewart Lightbody, deputy chair of the Association of Fleet Professionals, a former Fleet Manager of the Year, and now fleet innovation and EV manager at DRiiVE Consulting.

