Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

 3 days ago

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Brand Is the Official Footwear Partner of UFC

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC. Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more. “UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my...
Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions

WWE 2K22 has found its cover star and release date. Gracing the front of the box this year will be the legendary Rey Mysterio, whose career will be highlighted in the game’s Showcase mode. Check him out in all his high-flying glory. As for when you’ll get to step...
Rey Mysterio
Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
WWE 2K22 cover star, special editions, pre-order bonuses detailed

The WWE 2K22 cover star has been revealed as Rey Mysterio alongside news of the title’s special editions and pre-order bonuses. “Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” Rey Mysterio said of his cover appearance. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”
Rey Mysterio Shares His Dream WrestleMania Moment

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Rey Mysterio discussed a wide range of topics including his dream WrestleMania moment, which includes his son, Dominik. “There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son,” Rey said. “That is something that if you would have told me...
Rey Mysterio reveals bucket list item for his career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Rey Mysterio has done it all in the pro wrestling business, but still has a bucket list item he’d like to cross of before he puts away the boots for good. In an interview with Metro, Mysterio talked about his bucket list, the end of his career, and stars he’d like to work with.
UFC 270: Victor Henry upsets Raoni Barcelos in dominant debut

ANAHEIM — Victor Henry, at 34 and making his UFC debut, had nothing to lose. And in doing so, he claimed the most unlikely victory at UFC 270. The South Gate bantamweight proved he belongs among the best, putting on an electric performance at an incredible pace to earn the unanimous decision over Raoni Barcelos in the final fight of the prelims Saturday at Honda Center.
2K Games Releases Full WWE 2K22 Press Conference With Rey Mysterio

With Rey Mysterio being announced as the cover athlete of WWE 2K22, 2k has released the full press conference with the WWE star online. As reported earlier today, 2K announced the release date and revealed the trailer for the upcoming game. You can now see the press conference with Bryan Saxton and Sam Roberts speaking with Mysterio about the game below.
WWE 2K22 reveals cover Superstar and announces release date

WWE has released new details on its upcoming video game WWE 2K22, its first 2K game since 2019. The Superstar gracing the cover this time will be Rey Mysterio, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Along with being the cover Superstar, players will also be able...
Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
Rey Mysterio Speaks About Wrestlers He Wishes to Wrestle

Rey Mysterio is one of WWE’s most popular cruiser-weights of all time and he recently spoke about the wrestlers that he wishes to wrestle with. Rey is quite old now but he has a lot of experience. He started wrestling when he was a teenager and since then has performed against some of the best superstars of all time.
Ric Flair pays tribute to Chris Jericho

In this week's "WOOOO Nation Uncensored", Ric Flair talked about several athletes, including The Miz/Chris Jericho and a possible match between his daughter Charlotte Flair and Tessa Blanchard. On The Miz, Ric Flair revealed: “I personally consider him a great athlete. What makes him good is the fact that...
UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV tonight

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
WWE 2K22 launches March 11

WWE 2K22 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts announced. Here is an overview of the game and its editions, via 2K:. All the Features Players Can Handle. From the redesigned gameplay engine to new...
