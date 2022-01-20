Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC.
Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more.
“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my...
