Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Her Last Conversation With the Comedian

The sense of restraint is thick in Passing, Rebecca Hall's luminous directorial debut, set in 1920s Harlem. The palette is stripped to black and white; a quietude hangs in the air, with slips of jazz filling the gaps between hushed conversations. For Irene Redfield, a mother of two played with crackling sensitivity by Tessa Thompson, her strictly held mores prove more confining than her drop-waisted dresses—particularly once she learns that her childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga), another light-skinned Black woman, is living her life passing as white. It's a revelation, then, early in the movie, when Irene (momentarily passing as well) bursts out in laughter for an uncomfortably long beat, upon hearing Clare's husband explain the racist pet name he has given his wife. For Irene, the irony is searing, in a darkly absurdist way. Within that fissure of composure, it's hard not to marvel at Thompson onscreen.
