Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Her Last Conversation With the Comedian

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Rizzo is mourning the sudden death of her husband Bob Saget, but she says the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and family has kept her going. Rizzo sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb for Today on Thursday, revealing that this whole situation feels totally surreal....

Bob Saget’s Wife ‘Shattered’ After His Shocking Death: Read Kelly Rizzo’s Tribute To Husband

Kelly Rizzo mourned late husband Bob Saget in a deeply emotional statement, calling him her ‘everything.’ The couple married in 2018. Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo is in mourning after the sudden loss of her husband. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the 42-year-old said in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife just a day after his passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she added.
Bob Saget
Hoda Kotb
Ghislaine Maxwell
‘AFV’ Will Pay Tribute to Bob Saget With Weekly Segment Throughout Season 32 (EXCLUSIVE)

“AFV,” the family TV institution that Bob Saget helped launch in 1989, will pay tribute to its original host for the rest of the season with a regular segment showcasing memorable moments from his time on the ABC series. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” honored its original emcee in its Jan. 16 episode, a week after Saget’s death at the age of 65. But executive producer Vin Di Bona decided earlier this week that there was too much prime PG-rated Saget material in the vault from his eight-year run not to share more on the air. “I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his...
Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Posted a Touching Video Before the 'Full House' Star's Death

Bob Saget will live on in the hearts of many — including his wife, Kelly Rizzo. On January 9, news broke that the Full House actor and America’s Funniest Home Videos host had died at the age of 65. TMZ was the first to report that Bob had been found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and his cause of death is still unknown.
Michelle Dockery Is Engaged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Brother Jasper

Michelle Dockery and her boyfriend of three years Jasper Waller-Bridge are getting married. The couple announced the happy news of their engagement in The Times newspaper in a placement that read, “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.” The Downton Abbey actress first met Waller-Bridge through mutual friends in 2019. They made their first public appearance together later that year at the 2019 Rome Film Festival. Waller-Bridge is the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the creative director of James Grant talent agency, and was once the manager of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
Naomi Campbell Shares Moving Tribute to Her Late Friend André Leon Talley

Two days after the death of her longtime friend André Leon Talley, Naomi Campbell composed a stirring tribute to the late fashion legend. The supermodel shared photos on Instagram Thursday of the two of them together during various milestones throughout their luminous careers. In the lengthy caption, Campbell penned a letter to her closest confidant, beginning, “Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form, like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat. When I heard I reached out to @dvf [Diane von Furstenberg] who let me know you went peacefully without pain.” She continued, “So much to say but can’t say all, from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris and showing you different walks, to hosting my 40th birthday party in Antibes, to our last trip in 2019 to Nigeria. Africa.”
​​André Leon Talley, “One of the Last Great Fashion Editors,” Has Died at 73

André Leon Talley, the legendary editor whose years as the creative director of Vogue helped shape the direction of fashion in the 21st century, has died at the age of 73. His death came at the end of a series of health struggles, The New York Times reports. Talley, who was quiet about his personal life, has no immediate survivors, but his death was confirmed by his friend Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation.
Tessa Thompson on Her Abiding Love of Shakespeare and Y2K Lip Liner

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The sense of restraint is thick in Passing, Rebecca Hall’s luminous directorial debut, set in 1920s Harlem. The palette is stripped to black and white; a quietude hangs in the air, with slips of jazz filling the gaps between hushed conversations. For Irene Redfield, a mother of two played with crackling sensitivity by Tessa Thompson, her strictly held mores prove more confining than her drop-waisted dresses—particularly once she learns that her childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga), another light-skinned Black woman, is living her life passing as white. It’s a revelation, then, early in the movie, when Irene (momentarily passing as well) bursts out in laughter for an uncomfortably long beat, upon hearing Clare’s husband explain the racist pet name he has given his wife. For Irene, the irony is searing, in a darkly absurdist way. Within that fissure of composure, it’s hard not to marvel at Thompson onscreen.
Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Have Apparently Been “Quietly” Dating for Over a Year

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly been enjoying their new relationship in total privacy. The two actors have been “quietly” seeing each other for quite awhile, according to a source who spoke to People. “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” they said. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.” Both starred in the Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle in 2019. The insider continued, “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”
Taylor Swift Was in a One-Hour Feud With Damon Albarn

In a sign that Monday might mark the beginning of a very chaotic week, Taylor Swift started a feud with someone unusual, British musician Damon Albarn, best known as a member of Britpop band Blur and cartoon-rap group Gorillaz. Swift took to Twitter to complain about a recent interview where Albarn claimed that “she doesn’t write her own songs.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Have Welcomed a Child

Two years after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas held a multi-day, multi-faith wedding extravaganza, the couple has announced—on both of their personal Instagram accounts—that they recently welcomed a baby with the help of a surrogate. The news was first broken by TMZ, who also reported that the baby is a girl and she was born last Saturday, January 15.
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline

His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye. The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.
Playing Third Wheel to Ye and Julia or Pete and Kim Is Getting Complicated

In the beginning (of this year), there were two exciting and related romances unfolding at slightly different stages before our very eyes: first, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And then Kardashian’s ex Kanye “Ye” West and woman-about-downtown Julia Fox. As in most early romances, everything seemed fresh and new and fun and light for all involved. Davidson was finally taking Kardashian out to places that were not on mainland Staten Island, and Ye filled a room full of clothes for Fox and dined with her at two Carbone locations in 72 hours. West even ribbed Davidson in a new song, “Eazy.” (“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” it goes, though he cuts the threat by rapping about his children having to do chores just before.) Davidson at least seems unfazed. He joked that he might be the only one in this world having fun during Saturday Night Live’s cold open this past Saturday.
Bono Admits He’s “So Embarrassed” by U2’s Music

Bono recently revealed that Apple forcing U2’s album Songs of Innocence on every iPhone user in the world might have actually been more painful for him than it was for listeners. While U2 has been one of the biggest bands in the world for decades, its lead singer confessed...
Andrew Garfield Even Hid His Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo From Emma Stone

With the great power of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man return, came the even greater responsibility of keeping it quiet. By now, audiences know that Garfield reprised his role as Spidey in the box office juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside early-aughts Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire. The pair joined current franchise star Tom Holland in a reunion that had been widely-rumored, but vehemently denied by those involved.
Radhika Jones on Returning to Theaters—And How This Awards Season Is Different

I visited Los Angeles a few months ago for the first time since February 2020. It was wonderful to see our Hollywood writers and editors in person and to feel the excitement around all the excellent movies coming out this fall and winter. I’ve been going to screenings in New York and have been so happy to reconnect with that state of emerging from a dark theater into the afternoon sunlight, still shaking off the imagined world you’ve inhabited for the last couple of hours. The disconnect between a city street and a cinematic universe only makes the film’s impression stronger. As a person who remembers the advent of the VCR, it still seems like a miracle that I can watch so many movies anytime at home—but, with the requisite precautions in place, I’ve been extra-glad to get back to the theater. Our Awards Insider team is covering this season as only Vanity Fair can, with daily updates on critic-bestowed honors, the state of the Oscar race, and expert insights into all the filmmaking components that come together to make a contender. Our first of two special issues this season features Belfast’s Caitríona Balfe, star of the cult favorite Outlander, whose performance in Kenneth Branagh’s film about the Troubles has brought her new acclaim and further kindled her ambitions in acting and directing.
Everyone’s Swooning for Giveon

The Grammy-nominated newcomer is reinvigorating R&B, referencing Frank Sinatra as an inspiration and collaborating with superstars like Justin Bieber and Drake—though he’s “still waiting on that call from Adele.” This year, his debut album arrives. GROWING UP, the Long Beach native was the middle child of...
