Felony charges filed in attack at Mandan tobacco shop

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of assaulting a Mandan tobacco shop employee with a stun gun and threatening to kill her is facing four felony charges.

According to court documents, Joshua Badhawk, 27, punched and kicked the 40-year-old woman at Big Willies tobacco store last Friday. An affidavit says Badhawk tried to get behind a counter and the woman used a stun gun on him. But, he took the gun and used it against her, burning her hand and knee before hitting her in the head with it, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The affidavit says Badhawk also choked and threatened to kill her and damaged the store during the attack.

He’s charged with felony aggravated assault, terrorizing, felonious restraint and preventing arrest, along with misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The woman sought medical treatment for her injuries.

Badhawk’s attorney, Lloyd Suhr, declined to comment on the case Thursday. A preliminary hearing is to be held Feb. 28.