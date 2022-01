Monday’s U.S. market action was wilder than most in its history, with the S&P 500 falling about 4% before ending slightly higher. While positive turnarounds are often viewed as a good sign, that might not be the case here. According to calculations by Bespoke Investment Group, Monday was the sixth time since 1988 that the Nasdaq erased a 4%-plus intraday decline to close higher on the day. On previous occasions the tech-heavy gauge saw a median decline of 5.5% one month later and a drop of 7.9% three months down the line.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO