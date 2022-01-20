ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AML must get a tech boost in 2022

finextra.com
 3 days ago

Banks seem to struggle on applying anti-money laundering controls, despite their obvious determination to not break the law and support initiatives to stop criminal activities and terrorist funding. Even the biggest banks have problems, as the UK’s financial regulator reported in December 2021. The regulatory pressure to focus...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Should we stop trying to make Open Banking happen when it’s not going to happen?

Comments from Starling Bank’s Anne Boden at a House of Commons Treasury Select Committee at the end of 2021 struck a painful chord with several fintech founders. During an oral evidence session for the Future of Financial Services inquiry, Boden expressed her opinion that “Open Banking has not been successful.” This pronouncement of the failure of Open Banking was much like telling fintech firms to stop trying to make Open Banking happen when it’s not going to happen, and the response Boden received from the Fintech Founders, in my opinion, was much like when Gretchen Wieners tried to make fetch happen.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Benker preps 'blockchain neobank'

Benker is to become the first officially licensed blockchain neobank launched in Europe following approval by the Bank of Lithuania under the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) category. Now open for pre-registration, it is the first financial services provider in the European Union to operate entirely on blockchain. The neobank will...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Crypto Payments Is Reshaping the Financial Industry

There is no denying that cryptocurrencies have had a significant impact on the world. It's upending businesses, altering consumer behaviour, and driving many institutions to reconsider their strategy as they seek new methods to attract customers. Many corporations placed their cash reserves in cryptocurrencies during the pandemic since they assumed currencies like Bitcoin were a safe bet amid economic turmoil.
MARKETS
finextra.com

New cyber attack laws proposed by UK Govt

The UK is consulting on new measures for greater resilience among British businesses’ cyber security. This move is part of a £2.6 billion National Cyber Strategy and comes after high profile cyber-attacks. According to the UK government, new laws are needed to increase security standards in outsourced IT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#European Union#Tech#Anti Money Laundering#Money Laundering#Kyc#Eu#Fca
finextra.com

Is your transformation risk-proof?

Banking continues to be in the forefront of driving digital and process transformation. Many banks are on a transformation journey when it comes to core banking or back-office operations. These journeys are initially focused on cost reduction, making effective decisions leveraging data and AI, and customer experience, often considering risk and compliance only at a later stage. Risks are generally mitigated or remediated on an ad hoc basis, and not by design. Those transformation journeys often lead to black box operations where legacy systems are de-commissioned, several processes re-engineered, multiple new applications are deployed and integrated, and the end state lacks transparency in terms of clear documentation, system architecture and traceability of data movement.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Large bank market share falls as digital challengers step up

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has found evidence of growing competition in financial services, driven in part by the pandemic and the rise of digital challenger banks. In an update to its 2018 strategic review of retail banking, the FCA found that, while still strong, there are signs large banks’ historic advantages are starting to weaken, driven by digital innovation and changing consumer behaviour.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Workplace savings fintech Cushon raises £35m

Workplace savings fintech, Cushon, has successfully closed a £35 million fundraising round and announces its third acquisition, as part of its drive to lead a tech-revolution in workplace pensions and savings. The £35 million was provided entirely by Cushon’s existing investors, including fintech venture capitalist, Augmentum Fintech Plc, and...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Ecommpay expands Open Banking coverage across Europe

ECOMMPAY – a leading international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth – has today announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. Launched in August 2021, ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
finextra.com

Singapore banks act to tackle spate of SMS phishing scams

Banks in Singapore are set to remove clickable links in emails and text messages sent to retail customers after a spate of SMS phishing scams. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) say that the move, along with a host of other measures, will be put in place within the next two weeks.
WORLD
finextra.com

Plaid buys ID verification firm Cognito

Open banking giant Plaid has acquired identity verification and compliance platform Cognito in a deal reported to be worth around $250 million. Cognito's technology is used by hundreds of digital finance firms - including Plaid customers such as Affirm, Brex, Current, Republic and Wyre - to quickly, simply and safely verify users while ensuring KYC and AML compliance.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

MDOTM acquires Mercurius betting intelligence team

MDOTM, the European leader in developing AI-driven investment strategies, acquires the team of Mercurius Betting Intelligence, a company specialized in betting models and sports prediction with artificial intelligence active in the UK market. The agreement accelerates MDOTM’s international growth following the €6.2 Series-B round raised in September 2021. Thanks to...
GAMBLING
Computer Weekly

UK SMEs to receive tech skills and software boost

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK will be helped to develop their technology skills and accelerate adoption of digital tools as part of a new government scheme. Led by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Help to Grow: Digital initiative is focused on the...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Elucidate launches product for pricing financial crime risk

Elucidate, the financial crime risk scoring company, has launched a standardised, transparent product for pricing financial crime risk, which it says will provide fairness and comparability within the market. Transactions between financial institutions are currently priced by volume, with the associated financial crime risk not bearing any influence on the...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Revolut launches share trading in the US

British banking app Revolut is taking on Robinhood with the launch of commission-free stock trading for US customers. The firm's American customers can trade around 1100 securities as well as get access to 200 ETFs and trade fractional shares. The app includes a selection of news headlines and information about the top ten holdings of each ETF alongside the ability to set up price alerts.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

VTB and Rostelecom test new financial messaging service

VTB was the first among Russian banks to start testing a new product, the SPFS Service Bureau, which is aimed at exchanging financial documents with users of the Bank of Russia Financial Messaging System (SPFS) without a direct connection to it. The first client to test this product was PJSC...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

FCA to tighten rules on high risk investment promotions

The FCA is acting to address concerns about the ease and speed with which people can make high-risk investments by proposing a significant strengthening of its rules on how high-risk financial products are marketed. This is a central element of the FCA's Consumer Investments Strategy, published in September 2021, which...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Fintech has transformed traditional banking, where do both sectors go now?

Fintech hasn’t just transformed traditional banking. It has revolutionized it. Over the last decade, the emergence of tech-first challenger banks like Revolut, Starling and Monzo has sent the traditional players scrambling to frantically update their outdated infrastructure and bring their offerings into the 21st century. More than anything, the...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Bybit enables P2P transactions

Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges has taken trading to the next level by enabling peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to help easier on- and off-ramp access. Starting Jan. 18, 2022, Bybit users can buy and sell Tether (USDT) with other users, easily and securely, at no platform or...
MARKETS
finextra.com

ZA Bank receives Type 1 SFC licence

Hong Kong’s No.1 virtual bank ZA Bank has expanded its footprint into investment business as the first local digital-only bank to be licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 regulated activity (dealing in securities). ZA Bank will offer users simple and convenient investment services, with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy