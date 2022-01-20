Life After Brecht: Wes Anderson’s Lowbrow Dialectics

As if he couldn’t get any more twee, Wes Anderson can’t stop mining Roald Dahl stories for his movies. Even before The French Dispatch hit theaters and Timothée Chalamet’s bath scene was sending fans into tailspins, Anderson’s newest film Asteroid City was announced. Now, there’s updates of his next next film in the works, which will be an adaptation of Dahl's 1977 collection of short stories The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix. This will be Anderson’s second time adapting a Dahl story, after directing Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009. It’s unclear what the structure of the film is going to be, as the book contains seven short stories with equally vague names, like, "The Boy Who Talked with Animals,” "The Hitchhiker,” and "The Swan,” which could just as easily be Twilight Zone episodes.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO