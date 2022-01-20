ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Life After Brecht: Wes Anderson’s Lowbrow Dialectics

By G.D. Brown
PopMatters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon its widespread release in the fall, I gathered with fringe leather jackets, cub scout badges, and ironic cigarette holders to watch the latest Wes Anderson film. The French Dispatch showcases the strongest of the eccentric filmmaker’s talents, his firm control of mise en scéne and his purposeful (at points, literal)...

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Star as Controversial French King Louis XV in Maiwenn’s Next Film

Johnny Depp will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn (“Polisse,” “Mon Roi”) whose shoot will begin this summer, Variety has confirmed. The movie, whose title and exact plot are kept under wraps, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Wild Bunch International (“Titane”) handling world sales. Filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress. Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved” and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp to Star as Disgraced King Louis XV in New Movie From French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp might still be persona no grata in Hollywood, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lined up his next project in France. Depp will play French king Louis XV in the new, as-yet-untitled film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will shoot on location at the Versailles Palace and around Paris starring this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept under wraps. Paris-based Why Not Productions (A Prophet) are producing. Wild Bunch International are handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Louis XV, also...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade Join Wes Anderson’s Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade are the latest additions to join the all-star cast of Netflix’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which Wes Anderson is writing and directing. Friend and Ayoade join the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. Netflix had no comment on the project. The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godard
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Roald Dahl
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Wes Anderson Team-Up & Next ‘Doctor Strange’ Film After Earning Seventh SAG Award Nom For ‘The Power Of The Dog’

After landing a SAG Award nomination this morning for his work in Jane Campion’s Netflix Western The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with Deadline about his recently-announced, first collaboration with Wes Anderson on a Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch, who is playing the title character in Anderson’s latest, said he is “over the moon” about the opportunity to work with the filmmaker, with production set to start soon, and also “a little bit nervous” as he is before every job....
MOVIES
Empire

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel And Ben Kingsley Join A Wes Anderson Roald Dahl Adaptation

Is Wes Anderson looking to challenge Ridley Scott in terms of prolific output? He's already got Asteroid City chugging through post-production and is close to kicking off filming on another project, this time Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar. He's nabbed quite the cast already, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley all involved.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowbrow#Film History#Sony Pictures#Film Star#Cub Scout Badges#French#The French Dispatch
Gonzaga Bulletin

'The French Dispatch': A portrayal of what Wes Anderson does best

Longtime fans of the pioneering filmmaker and director, Wes Anderson, as well as fans newly introduced to Anderson’s quirky world will be equally delighted by his newest film, "The French Dispatch." Set in a small, fictional French town, the film follows the lives of several different journalists who write...
MOVIES
NYLON

Wes Anderson Is Adapting More Roald Dahl Stories

As if he couldn’t get any more twee, Wes Anderson can’t stop mining Roald Dahl stories for his movies. Even before The French Dispatch hit theaters and Timothée Chalamet’s bath scene was sending fans into tailspins, Anderson’s newest film Asteroid City was announced. Now, there’s updates of his next next film in the works, which will be an adaptation of Dahl's 1977 collection of short stories The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix. This will be Anderson’s second time adapting a Dahl story, after directing Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009. It’s unclear what the structure of the film is going to be, as the book contains seven short stories with equally vague names, like, "The Boy Who Talked with Animals,” "The Hitchhiker,” and "The Swan,” which could just as easily be Twilight Zone episodes.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The French Dispatch’: Read The Screenplay For Wes Anderson’s Ode To The New Yorker And France

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The French Dispatch isn’t even half the full title of the movie. On screen, it’s The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun. Wes Anderson’s latest film is a collection of short stories, serving as examples of the stories published in the Dispatch. In the film, the magazine ceases publication upon the death of the editor, Arthur Howitzer, Jr. (Bill Murray). As the staff prepares his obituary, some highlights of the stories he published come to life on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
TheWrap

How ‘The French Dispatch’ Designer Created Wes Anderson’s New World

This story about the production design of “The French Dispatch” first appeared in the Below-the-Line issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. When Adam Stockhausen first read the script to Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” he saw that its unusual structure could be trouble. The film is an anthology of sorts, a series of stories that take place in different locations and are only tied together by the fact that they’re being written about in a New Yorker-ish magazine called The French Dispatch — which, for a production designer, meant that he would have a lot of different things to design.
MOVIES
PopMatters

Sundance 2022: ‘Fresh’ Takes on Relationship Horror

No matter how many digital barricades we place between us – social media, dating services, live webcams – there is no avoiding the moment when you must open the door and let someone inside. For single women, that moment has always been a dangerous proposition. Mimi Cave gives...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
MOVIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst to Star in Alex Garland’s Action Epic ‘Civil War’ at A24

After teaming for Academy Award winner “Ex Machina” and the upcoming project “Men,” A24 has announced Alex Garland’s latest movie, “Civil War.” Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action film written and directed by Garland. Aside from the fact that the film is set in a near future America, plot details are being kept under wraps. In 2016, Garland received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which also won an Oscar for achievement in visual effects. Garland followed the critically acclaimed movie with 2018’s “Annihilation” and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Todd Haynes (‘The Velvet Underground’)

Todd Haynes, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of the most significant independent filmmakers of the last 35 years. A daring writer and director who was at the vanguard of what came to be known as New Queer Cinema, he has worked with and is a favorite of many of the finest screen actresses of his time, including Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, and his explorations of identity include some of the most admired films of all time — among them, 1995’s Safe, 2002’s Far From Heaven (for which he...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Louie Anderson's 'Life with Louie' Was the Perfect Intro To His Sweet Yet Sad Comedy

In the '90s, there was a brief, odd run of kids' cartoons built around the star personas of adult celebrities who, in theory, didn't have that much appeal to children. For every success story like Howie Mandel's Bobby's World, which featured the Canadian comedian as the voices of an imaginative tyke and his protective father, there were more bizarre failures like Bruno the Kid, an inexplicable action series about a 10-year-old spy voiced by Bruce Willis. But Life with Louie, a show created by the comedian Louie Anderson, who died Friday at the age of 68, was the best show of that era, a hardscrabble animated sitcom that reflected its creator's kind, benevolent worldview.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy