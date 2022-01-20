ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend posts sweet message after Australian Open loss

By Jaclyn Hendricks
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CN19a_0dr1n0NB00
Nick Kyrgios was supported by girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on Thursday following his Australian Open loss.

Nick Kyrgios isn’t kicking off 2022 with a Grand Slam title, but he’s still a winner in the eyes of girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

After Kyrgios dropped a second-round match to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Thursday in the Australian Open, Hatzi offered a few words of support to her 26-year-old beau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDsbg_0dr1n0NB00
After Costeen Hatzi said she was “so proud” of Nick Kyrgios’ performance Thursday, the Australian tennis star replied, “Thank you boo.”

“So proud of you,” Hatzi told Kyrgios in an Instagram Story. “Played an amazing match – still a winner in my eyes.”

The Australian tennis star, who has been no stranger to controversy over the years, said he was “super proud” of his performance despite the outcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mYGS_0dr1n0NB00
Nick Kyrgios faced Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Thursday in the second round of the Australian Open.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IARP7_0dr1n0NB00
Costeen Hatzi watches Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open match on Thursday.

“I’m going to hold my head high, I gave it everything,” Kyrgios said, per the ATP Tour. “I put on a good performance. I think he’s favored to win the Australian Open. I can’t be too upset.”

Medvedev, who mocked the crowd’s intelligence following Thursday’s match, defeated Kyrgios in four sets. He will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the third round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLHqq_0dr1n0NB00
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi made their relationship Instagram official in late 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25diJB_0dr1n0NB00
Costeen Hatzi in May 2021

As for Kyrgios, he seems grateful to have Hatzi’s support off the court. In response to her Instagram message Thursday, he posted, “Thank you boo.”

Kyrgios made his relationship with Hatzi, a Sydney-based blogger, Instagram official in December. He was previously involved in a tumultuous romance with Chiara Passari, whom he was first linked to in 2020.

Passari recently took aim at Kyrgios in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, claiming he “moves on [quickly]” because he’s “afraid to be alone.”

Prior to Thursday’s match, Kyrgios shared an intimate photo of Hatzi on Instagram with the caption, “I got ur back like u got mine.”

