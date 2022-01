Microsoft will acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. I believe the Activision (ATVI) acquisition will be very accretive to Microsoft's (MSFT) gaming division. By beefing up its content library with massive franchise names like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, Microsoft may be able to convert many of the 400 million Activision monthly active users [MAU] to Microsoft's Game Pass cloud platform. Microsoft also purchased this immense content library in the midst of a secular growing gaming environment all at an excellent price, in my opinion. Reasons for Activision's price discount may have been heavily influenced by cultural problems that I believe Microsoft will also be able to fix after this deal closes.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO