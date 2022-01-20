ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Viewership And Key Demo Rating Down From Last Week

By Marc Middleton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 587,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.27% from last week’s 647,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 21.42% from last week’s...

