Books & Literature

Publisher of ‘The Firm,’ ‘Fire and Fury’ has deal for memoir

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such blockbusters as Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” and John Grisham’s “The Firm” has a memoir coming out next year.

Stephen Rubin’s “Words and Music: Confessions of an Optimist” will be published by Applause Books in January 2023.

While running such publishers as Doubleday and Henry Holt & Company over the past 30-plus years, Rubin worked on some of the era’s most talked about books, from “The Da Vinci Code” and “The Firm” to Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” He also published Bill O’Reilly’s million-selling “Killing” history series and the Booker Prize-winning British novelists Ian McEwan and Hilary Mantel.

“This book will give you a march through trade publishing from the ’80s through today,” Rubin, who left Henry Holt in 2020 and is currently a consulting publisher at Simon & Schuster, said Thursday.

