Roush CleanTech earns ultra-low NOx certification from CARB

By Danielle Pesta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoush CleanTech received the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour certification for 2022 model year vehicles. According to the company, it is the first original equipment manufacturer to receive the certification. The optional ultra-low CARB certification is 90 percent cleaner than current emissions standards...

