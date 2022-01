WWE 2K22 is not too far away these days, as the game will release this March after skipping a year and receiving a major overhaul. Today 2K gave fans a new trailer, new looks at superstars, the official cover, and some details about the Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase mode, and with all of that in mind there is plenty of reason to get excited that 2K22 will deliver the goods after a long weight and a rather bumpy road. From new visuals and controls to smart decisions on gameplay and new modes, it's looking like 2K22 has what it takes to be a success, and you can check out our seven reasons why it will be starting on the next slide.

