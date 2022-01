The Florida Panthers road issues continued as the first place team was beaten 5-3 by the expansion Seattle Kraken in its first visit to Climate Pledge Arena. Florida took a 1-0 in the first period when Anthony Duclair notched his 18th goal of the season from Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad with a quick shot from the top of the right circle that Philipp Grubauer stopped, but rebounded in off of defenseman Carson Soucy.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO