ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
MIX 108
MIX 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in almost 15 years, the most beloved stop-motion animated franchise is getting a new installment. Wallace & Gromit, the ongoing tales of a bumbling British inventor and his loyal pooch, will return with a new film that will debut on Netflix. The as-yet untitled movie...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
romper.com

Hallelujer! Madea Is Making A Comeback In A New Movie On Netflix

Hellur and good day, everybody! Let’s get into rotation about Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix special featuring Madea. The actor’s beloved and most iconic character is coming out of retirement and making a comeback on Netflix for A Madea Homecoming in February, so here’s everything you need to know.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ Eyes Fall 2022 Release from Netflix

Rian Johnson’s hugely anticipated mystery sequel “Knives Out 2” may be headed to theaters, Netflix, and fall festivals toward the end of 2022. Variety has reported that the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award nominee (Best Original Screenplay) is “expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022” and will “also make a festival run before its release.” The original “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate in the fall of 2019 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie earned $311 million on a budget of $40 million. Reached for comment, Netflix...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Netflix Sets ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel, Wallace & Gromit Film With Aardman, BBC

With a box office gross of nearly $225 million, “Chicken Run” is the highest grossing stop-motion film of all time. The sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” follows Ginger, who, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, has set up a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Park
Person
Julia Sawalha
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Mark Burton
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Full Lineup For February 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has all sorts of new romantic movies and shows in February, like [checks notes] a new legacyquel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that picks up the story of Leatherface decades after the events of the original movie. Plus, there’s a new comedy series called Murderville, starring Will Arnett and a rotating cast of guest stars solving a series of murders where the guests haven’t been given the script and the guests have to improv their way through the mystery. So romantic!
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 108

Boba Fett Talks Too Much On His Show, Says Temuera Morrison

Star Wars fans have been waiting for decades to learn the story of the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett. Now that The Book of Boba Fett is here though, some viewers are voicing complaints about the show, from its sluggish pacing, to its flashback-heavy structure, to its sluggish action, to its depiction of Boba himself, who has been transformed from a ruthless bounty hunter into a surprisingly principled underworld kingpin. Gone is the guy who would solve his problems with a blaster or a rocket from his backpack. Instead, on his new series, Boba Fett wanders around Tatooine trying to negotiate with everyone and anyone he meets. Boba Fett had just four lines in The Empire Strikes Back. In The Book of Boba Fett, he talks constantly.
TV & VIDEOS
WSVN-TV

New movies coming out in 2022

New year, new imaginary six-pack, and new movies. A lot of them. But really, can you ever have too many? That is, assuming they don’t get delayed again and again! Deco’s got a look at some of this year’s most anticipated releases. Suit up, movie fans! 2022...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallace Gromit#British#Aardman News#Chicken Run
MIX 108

19 TV and Movie Actors Who Were Replaced for Unexpected Reasons

The television and film industries can be brutal and re-castings and actor replacements have become more common than you might think. Sometimes the new actor fits into the role so seamlessly and looks so much like the star who previously played the role that, at first glance, you may not even notice the switch!
TV SHOWS
MIX 108

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ’Weird Al’ Yankovic In Upcoming Biopic

Look, everyone loves Harry Potter, but let’s be real: The guy is kind of a nerd. He’s got glasses, he loves to read books of spells, he hangs out with an owl — kind of a dork when you get right down to it. So that makes this casting perfect: Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to play the world’s greatest (and coolest) musician and song parodist, “Weird Al” Yankovic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
MIX 108

A Live-Action ’Godzilla’ TV Show Is Coming to Apple TV Plus

The king of the monsters is about to become the king of television. Having reestablished Godzilla as a major tentpole franchise with a series of bleak and epic disaster movies, Legendary is now taking that giant rampaging lizard to TV. Deadline reports that Apple has landed the rights for an upcoming Godzilla series that will expand the story of Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” which started with 2014’s Godzilla, and then continued in Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will feature Godzilla as well as “the Titans,” Legendary’s name for the various other kaiju who feud with Godzilla in the films for control of the Earth. (To date, the films have included MUTO, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and King Kong.)
TV SERIES
MIX 108

‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel Starring Peter Billingsley

It takes a very special movie to have such a devoted audience that a television channel can run it on a loop for 24 hours straight every single year. But such is the devotion of fans of A Christmas Story, which was a moderate hit at best when it first opened in theaters in 1983, but eventually evolved into an annual holiday staple, with annual marathons on cable television, with TNT and TBS airing 12 consecutive viewings each Christmas.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way. Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings....
TV SERIES
MIX 108

A Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Is In The Works At Disney

Disney’s collection of classic films that have received a live-action remake keeps getting bigger and bigger. According to Deadline, the studio will adapt the 1970 animated film The Aristocats for today’s audiences. Considered the start of the “Dark Age” of Disney — which ran from around 1968 to 1988 following Walt Disney’s death — The Aristocats tells the story of a family of aristocratic cats whose fortune is robbed by a greedy butler.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Actors Who Turned Down Marvel Roles

Not a month goes by without an announcement of major new additions to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After several decades of Marvel movies and shows, hundreds of acting talents have now appeared in the MCU. Sometimes, it seems as if the studio has consumed every actor in Hollywood, like some kind of moviemaking Galactus.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Netflix ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2

Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta. See the trailer inside….
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

There Are Simply Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In February

January was a surprisingly light month for Netflix arrivals, mainly centered on the surprise return of Cheer for Season 2 and the long-awaited arrival of Ozark Season 4. But for those wondering if the firehose of titles that usually arrives every month was somehow going to lessen, there’s no fear of that. The coming wave of shows and films is so overwhelming, it’s going to take all 28 days to keep up with in this short month. So, what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022? Have a seat, and let’s review the highlights.
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 108

Adam Scott Finds Work-Life Balance In Alarming ‘Severance’ Trailer

Striking the right balance between work and home life can be tough. Many people are expected to leave their baggage at the office door, while others find themselves bringing their workplace woes home with them. Severance, director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson’s chilling new series for Apple TV+, explores what it truly means to separate one's professional career from their domestic existence.
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy