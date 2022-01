ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An indoor mask mandate in Anne Arundel remains in effect after a circuit court judge ruled against a request for a preliminary injunction. When issuing his ruling the judge stated the health officer acted within his power, and that the mask mandate meets the needs of the community. He also said the plaintiffs failed to show they were suffering irreparable harm. “I want to thank the Court for again recognizing Dr. Kalyanaraman’s authority to issue this order under his powers as our Health Officer,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I hope and anticipate the expiration of the order...

