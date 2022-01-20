ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former minister Andrew Griffiths cannot see child for time being – judge rules

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T62Wu_0dr1k3CP00

A former Conservative minister found to have raped and physically abused his ex-wife has been told by a High Court judge he cannot see his child for the time being.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has overturned a ruling by a lower-ranking family court judge allowing Andrew Griffiths a former small business minister who was MP for Burton, to have “direct contact” – face-to-face contact – with the youngster.

She said the issue should be reconsidered by a family court judge.

Mr Griffiths’ ex-wife Kate Griffiths, who replaced him as Conservative MP for Burton, had appealed against the ruling by Judge Elizabeth Williscroft and asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, to overturn it.

The Griffiths, both 51, are embroiled in family court proceedings, centred on the child, after separating.

Mr Griffiths resigned as an MP in 2018 after a Sunday newspaper reported he sent “depraved” messages to two constituents.

Judge Williscroft concluded at an earlier stage of proceedings that Mr Griffiths raped and physically abused Ms Griffiths while they were married.

She made the ruling – on the balance of probabilities – at a private hearing after being asked to make findings of fact.

Mr Griffiths had “strongly denied” allegations made by Ms Griffiths – and denied rape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss4lW_0dr1k3CP00
Andrew Griffiths (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Griffiths appealed against a number of decisions made by Judge Williscroft, who hears cases in Derby and goes by the name Sue, during family court proceedings.

Barrister Charlotte Proudman, who represents her, told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot that Judge Williscroft was “wrong to order direct contact”, failed to “consider the short, medium, and long-term harm of contact on the mother and the child”, and failed to consider Mr Griffiths’ “capacity to appreciate the effect of past domestic abuse”.

Ms Griffiths was also unhappy because Judge Williscroft said she should share the costs of using a contact centre, where Mr Griffiths would see the child under supervision, with her ex-husband – also appealing against that decision.

Ms Proudman told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot that Judge Williscroft was “wrong to order” that Ms Griffiths, a “victim of rape”, should “share the costs of supervised contact with her rapist”.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who considered Ms Griffiths’ appeal at a hearing in October, ruled on Thursday that Judge Williscroft’s order for direct contact should be “set aside” – and said it would be reconsidered at a later stage in proceedings.

She indicated that, if a judge decided in future that direct contact should take place, the issue relating to payment of the costs of contact should also be reconsidered.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said a judge would have to decide whether the case fell into a “wholly exceptional” category in relation to contact costs.

The judge said: “The order for direct contact is set aside. The order that the mother pay … contact costs is set aside.”

Three appeal judges recently ruled that Judge Williscroft’s findings could be made public after a 12-month legal fight by two media organisations – Tortoise and PA Media.

Ms Griffiths waived her right to anonymity and supported the fight by two journalists.

She said publication would allow her to help constituents.

Mr Griffiths “strongly denied” allegations made against him and argued that the family court judge’s findings should not be made public.

He said the judge’s findings should stay private in order to protect the child at the centre of the case.

Judges have ruled that neither the gender nor the name of the child can be revealed in media reports.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone. All civilian aircraft will be routed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.The disclosure came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.A No 10 spokesman said it would only open an inquiry if it was presented with evidence to back up Mr...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Uk#Conservative
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party

A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Neo-Nazi terror cell was ‘trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action’, court told

A neo-Nazi terrorist cell was “trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action”, a court has heard.Three men and a woman are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for alleged terrorist activity over the first four months of last year.Samuel Whibley, 29, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and his girlfriend Stacey Salmon, 29, deny a total of 15 terror and firearm charges.In the Keighley home shared by couple Hall and Salmon, police found an improvised explosive device, homemade explosive substances, chemicals and parts of a 3D-printed handgun. Jurors were told that notes on how to manufacture gunpowder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop dies in hospital

Babes in the Wood killer Russell Bishop – who murdered two schoolgirls in the 1980s – has died in hospital, the Prison Service said.The 55-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2018 after being found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton East Sussex, in October 1986.He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

US man accused of faking death to avoid charges jailed in UK

LONDON (AP) — An American man who authorities say faked his own death to evade prosecution for rape and financial fraud before fleeing to Scotland was jailed Friday after he failed to show up for an extradition hearing. Nicholas Alahverdian, who has used a number of aliases including Nicholas Rossi, was denied bail at Edinburgh […]
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

MI5 had evidence that Arron Banks ‘ordered surveillance’ of information commissioner, MP claims in Commons

MI5 gathered evidence that Arron Banks ordered “intrusive surveillance” of the information commissioner during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a Labour MP has alleged.Liam Byrne used parliamentary privilege to name Nigel Farage’s former Leave.EU ally during a wider debate on how wealthy people use British courts to silence journalists and regulators.He told the Commons: “I have been told Elizabeth Denham, who was the information commissioner at the height of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, was warned by counterterrorism officers that MI5 had evidence that she was under active intrusive surveillance ordered by Mr Arron Banks, so her office had to be swept.”But...
U.K.
Boston Globe

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew by Epstein accuser can go forward, judge rules

NEW YORK — A lawsuit brought against Britain’s Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein can go forward, a judge ruled Wednesday, after concluding that a settlement agreement the woman signed in 2009 with Epstein does not unequivocally free the royal from liability.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy