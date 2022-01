In a message to the CGU community, President Len Jessup announced this week the selection of Mary Ann Rodriguez as new chief financial officer. “She was very highly recommended by the search committee,”Jessup’s message said, “and she was terrific in my interactions with her as well. We are all very excited to have her join us. Please join me in welcoming Mary Ann to CGU.”

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO