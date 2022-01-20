ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the whips in Parliament and what do they do?

Tory MP William Wragg has accused the Government of an aggressive whipping operation against those who are suspected of having wavering support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the whipping system in Parliament.

– Who are the whips, and what do they do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elIsT_0dr1jLy100
Conservative Chief Whip Mark Spencer (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

All parties have whips – parliamentarians who are charged with keeping MPs and peers in line and voting the way their party wants them to.

The name comes from the term “whipper-in”, the person who, in hunting, would keep the hounds in the pack using a whip.

How they do this varies, and it is not uncommon to hear of whips using embarrassing information or blackmail to a certain extent.

This may come through telling an MP they may not be considered for ministerial jobs if they vote against the Government, or dangling the carrot of support for a campaign they back.

Or, alternatively, as former Tory MP Christian Wakeford has alleged, through saying a key project in their constituency would not get funding.

The work of the whips takes place in the shadows – they do not speak to the media about whipping activities, sign early day motions, or table questions for ministers.

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman once described them as “keepers of Parliament’s dark secrets and custodians of the baubles of public life”.

It is the whip’s job to be a line of communication between the party leadership and the backbenchers, taking the mood music of the rank and file, feeding back who may rebel, and trying to quell any major upsets.

– How do they persuade MPs to vote the ‘right’ way?

Though much is done through trying to convince wavering MPs of the benefits of a particular vote through a quiet – or not so quiet – word, the dark arts of the whipping operation are a thing of Westminster folklore.

The Conservatives were said to have a “black book” where the misdemeanours of MPs were recorded in order to be used in future, anything from an unfortunate remark at a meeting to extramarital affairs.

Senior whip under Margaret Thatcher, Tristan Garel-Jones – who is said to have been the inspiration for Francis Urquhart in Michael Dobbs’s House Of Cards trilogy – allegedly kept the “black book” locked in a safe.

In the play This House, set in the offices of the Labour and Conservative Chief Whips between the February 1974 general election and the 1979 vote of no confidence in the government, Labour MPs are dragged from their death beds to maintain the Government’s majority.

The play is based on real events, but is not a factual account; however, former MP for Bassetlaw Joe Ashton told the Commons in 1997: “The Leader of the House and I were in the Whips’ Office when the Labour Party started off with a majority of one in 1974 and finished up with a minority of 17.

“The Whips’ Office killed six people – I say that with deep sympathy. Some of them had to have their operations at 10 o’clock in the morning and come in here to vote at 10 o’clock at night. Others had to postpone their operations until the recess.”

And he said when a key vote was called, the Whips’ Office had “bog trotters” who would check the Commons toilets for anyone trying to stay away from the lobbies.

In Paxman’s 2002 book The Political Animal, the broadcaster tells of a compromising photograph kept in the safe of one MP who was known for his support for “family values”.

Paxman writes that when the MP was minded to vote against the Government, he was shown the photo by the whips, and then spent his political career supporting his party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnZzn_0dr1jLy100
Shadow chief whip Alan Campbell (Gus Campbell Photography/PA) (PA Media)

David Lightbown, a Conservative whip in the 1990s, was known as “the Terminator” due to his robust methods and imposing physical physique.

Sweeter methods are also used – trips abroad, time off, and promotions can all be used to persuade, as can the allocation of Commons offices.

But Gavin Williamson, former Cabinet minister and chief whip under Theresa May, once said whips were there to help.

Mr Williamson – who was once photographed with a whip on his desk in a nod to his former job – told the Conservative Party conference in 2017: “As we always say in the Whips’ Office, we really are here to help. We take a carrot and stick approach. Personally I don’t much like the stick, but it is amazing what can be achieved with a sharpened carrot.”

– Why are William Wragg’s comments concerning?

Although the whipping system is well known and can push boundaries, the alleged threat to withdraw public cash from constituencies could tip methods over a criminal threshold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Grjii_0dr1jLy100
Chairman William Wragg speaks during a meeting of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Wragg said anyone who has faced such threats should report them to the police.

Similar threats were also reported in the sleaze saga of former MP Owen Paterson, when the Government urged MPs to support their colleague.

Campaign group The Good Law Project previously said this could stray into the “realms of criminal offence”.

The Prime Minister insisted he has not seen any evidence to support Mr Wragg’s claims.

He told reporters on a visit to Taunton: “I’ve seen no evidence to support any of those allegations.”

newschain

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone. All civilian aircraft will be routed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief...
EDUCATION
Owen Paterson
Gavin Williamson
Jeremy Paxman
Michael Dobbs
William Wragg
Margaret Thatcher
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street was resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they needed to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation would only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP William Wragg to meet with Met Police over No 10 blackmail claims

The senior Tory MP who spoke of blackmail by government whips against colleagues who considered votes of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he will meet with police next week to discuss the claims.Conservative MP William Wragg made the allegations on Thursday that threats were being made to “withdraw investments” from constituencies of those who oppose the prime minister, who is trying to cling on to his premiership in the face of the Partygate scandal. Despite Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, saying there should be an investigation into “completely unacceptable” allegations, Downing Street has refused to conduct an...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.Chris Bryant chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.He said there were even allegations the Prime Minister had been directly involved as he battles to save his job ahead of a keenly-awaited report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.His intervention came after William Wragg, the senior Tory MP who first raised concerns about attempted “blackmail”...
POLITICS
#Parliament#Conservative Party#Whips#Uk#Westminster#Conservatives
The Independent

Gordon Brown calls for public help to tackle Afghan humanitarian crisis

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has helped to launch a petition urging the Government to hold an emergency multi-nation conference to raise money to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan He warned that five million children and four million adults in Afghanistan are in immediate danger of acute malnutrition and 23 million people face famine in the coming months.The petition is a direct call to the public to add their voices to the appeal for action to save Afghan lives.Hunger is rife in #Afghanistan. Every province is affected. 98% of families do not have enough to eat. 5 million children...
CHARITIES
U.K.
The Independent

Mark Spencer: From the family farm to Government chief whip

Government Chief Whip Mark Spencer has said he spoke to Nusrat Ghani after she was demoted from transport minister in 2020, but denies that he said her religion was raised as an issue.Ms Nusrat told The Sunday Times a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue during the cabinet reshuffle.Mr Spencer posted on Twitter to identify himself, but denied the substance of the allegation.To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening.These accusations are completely false and...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Dominic Raab says PM ‘has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting’

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson “has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting”.It comes as Boris Johnson faces calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Mr Raab said: “In less than three years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Welsh ports see 30% fall in traffic due to Brexit, says UK shipping boss

Welsh ports have seen a 30% fall in traffic as a result of Brexit a shipping operator has said.Ian Davies, boss of Stena Line’s UK ports, said the decline seen in Holyhead and Fishguard was because of the new trading relationship with the European Union and not the Covid-19 pandemic.Mr Davies said the new deal has hit the logistics industry “quite hard”.“In January, we saw a big drop-off ranging from 50-60% of our freight volumes, as people really kind of got used to the new regimes and the new documentation that was required,” he told the BBC Politics Wales...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russian minister accepts invitation to meet with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

The Russian defence minister has accepted an invitation to meet with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace amid tensions over Ukraine the PA news agency understands.Mr Wallace extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu to visit London to discuss mutual security earlier this week.Mr Shoigu has offered to meet in Moscow instead, given the last bilateral defence talks between the countries took place in London.A senior defence source said: “The Defence Secretary is glad that Russia has accepted the invitation to talk with his counterpart.“Given the last defence bilateral between our two countries took place in London...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

