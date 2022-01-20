ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sTBH_0dr1jFff00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests.

“While many families have experienced tragedy over the last two years, Virginians have truly embodied the spirit of Virginia as they came together to fight a common enemy—COVID-19,” said Youngkin. “Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life.”

This news comes amid the governor’s visit to Roanoke on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The main points of Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan — which you can read in its entirety by clicking here — are listed below:

Expanded healthcare flexibility and support

Youngkin’s office says he signed Executive Order 11 to give hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the necessary flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages caused by both the pandemic and federal mandates impacting healthcare workers.

CDC study shows prior COVID-19 infection and vaccines protected against delta variant

The governor is taking the following actions:

  • Allowing hospitals and nursing homes to rapidly expand bed capacity by waiving regulations.
  • Providing flexibility for qualified out-of-state nurses and healthcare professionals to practice in Virginia.
  • Creating appropriate exemptions to scope of practice requirements to allow healthcare providers to care for patients.
  • Expanding the number of providers available to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Expanding flexibility, overtime hours, and availability for personal care workers.

“COVID-19 Vaccine Marshall Plan for Virginia

According to Youngkin, he will devote additional resources and efforts to encourage the nearly 1.6 million unvaccinated Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, such as :

  • Directing the Secretary of Health to re-prioritize resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities.
  • Planning to host and attend COVID-19 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
  • Working with governors across the country to learn the best practices on vaccine education.
  • Empowering Virginia with choices rather than mandates.
Virginia Tech, other universities reverse vaccine mandate for staff, following governor’s order

According to officials, data shows that people vaccinated against COVID-19 are four times less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not.

Prioritized testing guidelines

The governor’s office says Youngkin will prioritize testing guidelines to mitigate supply-chain shortages for COVID-19 tests.

More specifically, he will discourage mass testing for the purposes of pre-screening, discourage individuals who are not experiencing virus symptoms from getting tested, and encourage healthy individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and use discretion when it comes to testing.

“We can, in fact, protect lives and livelihoods. This is our moment as Virginians to come together and recognize that we have to re-double our efforts and we can in fact beat this,” Youngkin said during Thursday’s stop in Roanoke..

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

The governor’s plans for prioritized testing guidelines include:

  • Expediting pending orders of rapid tests.
  • Redeploying unused tests at state agencies and other non-essential facilities to schools, hospitals, and nursing facilities.
  • Directing the State Health Commissioner to issue new guidelines that prioritize the use of rapid tests for key categories, such as:
    • Students potentially exposed to COVID-19 who need to test to remain in school.
    • Essential healthcare professionals and other essential worker who need to be tested to return to work.
    • Vulnerable citizens, including those in nursing facilities and over the age of 65.
    • Those with serious medical conditions and their caregivers.
    • Those who need to be tested after consultation with a healthcare provider.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Gov. Youngkin provides updated guidelines for masks and schools across Virginia

RICHMOND (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided updated guidelines regarding masks and schools across the Commonwealth. The guidelines create a parental opt-out from mask mandates for both public and private schools in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Department of Education created these guidelines for parents, educators, and PreK-12 schools. “I have […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients at ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals rises from 504 to 544

(WFXR) — Over the past week, health officials say the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in the “near Southwest Virginia” region increased by 40, bringing the total number of confirmed and pending virus patients up from 504 to 544 as of Friday. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

School districts in southwest and central Virginia address COVID policies after Gov. Youngkin rescinds school mask mandate order

(WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 2 on his first day in office — ending mandates on masks at schools — a number of school districts in southwest and central Virginia decided to either comply with the governor’s order or keep mask mandates in place for students and teachers. Youngkin’s Executive Order […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH’s Friday COVID update includes 17,027 new cases, 131 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 17,027 new coronavirus cases, but one less virus-related death in Friday’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count to 1,451,713 cases and 15,852 deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,037,022 cases and 13,232 deaths are related to the virus as of Friday, Jan. 21. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Coronavirus
Roanoke, VA
Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
WFXR

14,803 new COVID cases, 148 new hospitalizations reported by VDH on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 14,803 new coronavirus cases and 18 new virus-related deaths in Thursday’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,434,686 cases and 15,853 deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 1,025,033 cases and 13,233 deaths are related to the virus as of Thursday, Jan. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Cdc#Covid#Action Plan#Virginians
WFXR

Schools, facilities announce closures, modified operations for Friday due to weather-related concerns in southwest and central Virginia

(WFXR) — As the week comes to an end, schools and facilities around southwest and Central Virginia are still canceling, postponing, or moving operations online for Friday amid ongoing concerns about winter weather and road conditions. The following schools and facilities across the region have announced closures, delays, or virtual operations as of 6:18 a.m. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

New COVID-19 testing center to open at Roanoke’s Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced that a Community Testing Center (CTC) at Valley View Mall will open on Thursday, Jan. 20 to provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 to increase testing access in the region. The CTC will operate by appointment only between 9 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

VDH reports 12,480 new COVID cases, 163 new hospitalizations on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,419,883 COVID-19 and 15,835 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, which includes 12,480 new cases and 13 new deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 1,015,886 cases and 13,218 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Jan. 19. However, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFXR

Travel concerns lead to Thursday closures, delays, remote instruction at southwest and central Virginia schools

(WFXR) — Numerous school districts have announced closures, delays, and virtual learning days for Thursday amid ongoing concerns about wintry road conditions across southwest and central Virginia. Here is a list of schools around the region that have decided to close, postpone operations, or operate remotely as of 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20: Alleghany […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Jan. 20 in Chatham

CHATHAM, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is partnering with a Chatham-area McDonalds to offer COVID-19 vaccinations this week. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McDonalds located at 13721 U.S. Highway 29 near the intersection with Tight Squeeze […]
CHATHAM, VA
WFXR

62,957 new COVID cases, 739 new hospitalizations reported by VDH between Thursday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Since Thursday, Virginia health officials reported 62,957 new COVID-19 and 29 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,397,155 cases and 15,814 deaths as of Monday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,000,259 cases and 13,204 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Overloaded electrical circuit results in house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – On Saturday afternoon, crews with the Danville Fire Department battled a house fire at 308 Church Street. The department says the fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. The fire was knocked down quickly which saved the home and much […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

VDH reports 10,248 new COVID cases, 127 new hospitalizations in Tuesday tally

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, Virginia health officials reported a total of 1,407,403 COVID-19 and 15,822 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,248 new cases and eight new deaths from around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,007,717 cases and 13,208 deaths are related to the virus as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

3K+
Followers
713
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy