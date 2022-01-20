ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Government rejects £1.2bn Aquind cross-Channel energy cable project

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QMSR_0dr1j9SY00
Financial News

A £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project linked to a Conservative Party donor has been rejected by the Government.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng decided to dismiss Aquind’s plans to provide a new electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France.

The company said it was “disappointed” with the decision and that it was considering a potential legal challenge.

The proposal was controversial, with both Portsmouth MPs objecting to it and a former energy minister having to recuse herself from the process over funding from one of the company’s owners.

Alexander Temerko, a British citizen who was born in the former Soviet Union, has donated more than £1 million to the Tories and is listed as a director of Aquind Limited.

A letter published on the Planning Inspectorate website showed Mr Kwarteng decided to “refuse development consent” having considered his obligations under the energy National Policy Statement.

Mr Kwarteng was said not to be satisfied that “appropriate alternatives to the proposed route” had been sufficiently considered.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, a Conservative trade minister, celebrated the decision, tweeting “we did it”.

“We won. Thank you to everyone who campaigned against Aquind and this ridiculous proposal that would have damaged our city and it would have damaged the country,” she said.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, a Labour frontbencher, said: “The Government have finally seen sense and stopped the disastrous Aquind project.

“This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth over years of uncertainty and Tory cronyism.”

Aquind said it disagreed with Mr Kwarteng’s decision and the “rationale behind it”, arguing that the interconnector would be able to supply up to 5% of Great Britain’s energy needs, enough to power five million homes, and “help reduce the impact of volatile gas and coal prices”.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are naturally disappointed that our application has been refused, despite the existing Government policy promoting development of new interconnectors and the benefits the project would bring, which are acknowledged in the decision of the Secretary of State.

“We are considering the decision, the grounds for the refusal, and a potential legal challenge (judicial review).”

Berwick-upon-Tweed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, now the International Trade Secretary, removed herself from the process in July over funding received by Northumberland Conservatives.

In 2020, Mr Temerko told MPs that Russian-linked businessmen had “zero” political influence.

His remarks came amid concerns about the influence of Russian-linked oligarchs in the highest echelons of British business and politics.

Britain already has several cables which connect it to its European neighbours, allowing it to buy and sell electricity from and to the continent.

Two of the cables already run to France and largely import French nuclear power when Britain needs it.

There are another four cables, one to the Netherlands, one to Belgium, one to Northern Ireland and one to the Republic of Ireland.

Between them they have a capacity of six gigawatts, enough to power around six million homes.

On Wednesday they supplied 6.2% of the UK’s electricity needs, according to figures from National Grid.

Cables to Norway and Denmark are also being developed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cameron’s 2013 promise will cost households £170 next year

David Cameron’s promise in 2013 to “cut the green crap” will cost millions of households around £170 each when energy prices spike this spring, a new report has claimed.Analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) showed that households could have saved a combined £1.5 billion in the next financial year if insulation continued to be installed at the same rate as a decade ago.In 2012, around 2.3 million homes added new insulation, but since 2013 this has collapsed to just around 230,000 homes, ECIU said.“The rate of insulating homes has crashed since 2012 through cut backs on helping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Plea to Government to take urgent action to deal with energy crisis

Business groups have urged the Government to take urgent action to deal with the energy crisis.They wrote to the Chancellor asking him to act “decisively” to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs.They said: “In doing so the Government can set the conditions for a more resilient and competitive energy system that can underpin the UK’s transition to net zero in the years ahead.“By acting now, Government and business can mitigate against the economic impacts that high wholesale energy prices for a sustained period will have.“Failure to do so could see years of higher bills, rising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Cutting green initiatives has added £2.5bn to UK energy bills

New research from Carbon Brief has shown that energy bills in the UK are nearly £2.5bn higher than they would have been if climate policies had not been scrapped over the past decade. Changes made by previous governments include cutting energy-efficiency subsidies, effectively banning onshore wind in England and scrapping the zero-carbon homes standard.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cross-Channel power project backed by Tory donor and Russian oil tycoon thrown out

A controversial cross-Channel power scheme backed by a major Tory donor who was a Russian oil tycoon has been thrown out by the government.The £1.2bn Aquind scheme for an underwater energy and communications cable also sparked claims by a minister that it would allow France to “turn off the power” in a future post-Brexit battle.Now the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has announced his decision to “refuse development consent”, a letter on the Planning Inspectorate website revealed.The benefits of the planned link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France were outweighed by “planning harms”, including to an historic fort and to tourism...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Power Cables#Energy Supply#Energy Development#Conservative Party#Government#British#Tories#Aquind Limited#The Planning Inspectorate#Portsmouth North Mp#Labour
Daily Mail

Ministers turn down cross-Channel power cable plan linked to party donor who gave Conservatives more than £1million

A cross-Channel power cable project linked to a Conservative Party donor has been rejected by the Government. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng decided to dismiss Aquind's plans to provide a new electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France. The proposal was controversial, with a former energy minister having to recuse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newcivilengineer.com

Planning permission refused for £1.2bn UK-France interconnector

The Aquind Interconnector project involved laying of HVDC cables to carry 2GW of power between the south coast of England and Normandy in France. Kwarteng's decision letter states that the “adverse effects” of the scheme “weight against the proposed development”. These effects include the possible delay of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defence scheme due to the overlapping of construction compound areas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government accused of having ‘no plan’ to reduce Channel crossings as Ghana denies offshoring talks

The government has been accused of having “no plan” to curb Channel crossings as it emerged that reports ministers were in talks with Ghana about creating an offshore processing hub in the country were false.Plans for the military to be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel were meanwhile attacked as “desperate”, with Tory MPs saying the move would fail to curb the number of people reaching UK shores and be an inappropriate use of military resources.The Times reported on Monday that plans were being drawn up to send UK asylum seekers to countries such...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
France
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Channel migrants: MPs criticise use of navy to tackle English Channel crossings

MPs have criticised plans for the armed forces to take over English Channel operations to limit migration, with one describing them as a "dog's dinner". Backbenchers said detail is lacking, while adding it could incentivise people traffickers, helping the Border Force to be used as a "taxi service". Defence minister...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Electricity cables earned owners £3.5bn in dividends since 2016

Electricity network owners have collectively taken £3.5bn in dividends since 2016, new figures reveal, as the Government’s infrastructure tsar warns Storm Arwen shows a more “proactive” stance over network resilience is needed. The UK’s distribution network operators (DNOs), which own and run the power lines connecting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German government addresses spiralling energy prices

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German government departments are stepping up efforts to help consumers affected by runaway wholesale energy prices which are beginning to hurt low-income households, two policymakers told Reuters at the weekend. Like many countries, Germany has seen historically high prices of energy and related European carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

MidAmerican proposes $3.9bn renewables project in Iowa, US

The project would include 2GW of wind generation and several feasibility studies. US-based power company MidAmerican Energy has submitted proposals for a renewables megaproject in the state of Iowa, US. Named Wind Prime, the project would include 2,042MW of wind generation, as well as 50MW of solar generation. The proposed...
IOWA STATE
bostonnews.net

Energy Harvesting System Market Projected to Cross $1,057.7 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The global energy harvesting system market size was valued at $511.6 million in 2020 and projected to reach $1,057.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. the global energy harvesting system market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years as there is growing importance and several research & development activities are being carried out on energy harvesting application. For instance, the application of energy harvesting system such as wireless sensor nodes that are used in the healthcare sector and implanted sensor nodes that are used in medical applications are gaining importance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy