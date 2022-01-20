ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Raw iGaming Enhances Debut Slots with Unique Features

casinonewsdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaw iGaming is a new-to-scene iGaming developer that promised when they launched last year that they aimed to create something that “stands out in the sea of sameness”. True to word, the studio has released the first add-ons to the proprietary SuperSlice game engine. Starting at the...

www.casinonewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pro-Vision enhances product features

A mobile video technology provider upgraded its wireless camera options to deliver high-definition (HD) video. Byron Center-based Pro-Vision on Wednesday, Jan. 5, said it upgraded its 2.4GHz wireless transmitter and receiver, allowing for HD video on in-cab monitors or digital video recorders. The transmitter/receiver can be paired and connected to a wired camera, which also will eliminate the need for long cables connecting the camera to a monitor or recording device.
ELECTRONICS
gamingintelligence.com

RAW iGaming strengthens senior management team

Newly established online slot developer RAW iGaming has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Ricardo Ruiz as chief technology officer and Henrik Fagerlund as chief operating officer. Ruiz joins RAW from Videoslots, where he served as CTO with responsibility for the operator's technical growth, and will report...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Fifa Mobile's latest update rebuilds the game from the ground up with new gameplay features, visual enhancements, and more

EA’s popular football game Fifa Mobile received a complete overhaul today. Six years after release, the game is receiving enhancements on all fronts, including changes to the gameplay, audio, visuals, and more. Fifa Mobile’s gameplay engine has been completely revamped with more visual fidelity than ever before. Flagship mobiles...
VIDEO GAMES
casinonewsdaily.com

Super Spin Roulette and 19 More Tables Highlight bet365/Playtech New Studio

Playtech has announced another expansion in its efforts to reclaim the live casino space online. Coming on the heels of announcements that the company has opened studios in Zurich Switzerland and the US states of Michigan and New Jersey, a less detailed announcement proclaims its “largest-scale studio development” ever in collaboration with bet365.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Games#Game Engine#Raw Igaming#Superslice#Megaways#Big Time Gaming#Bonus Rush
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Restock updates from Game, Argos and more for 25 January

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Who could drop next? Read on for more information. 2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early...
VIDEO GAMES
casinonewsdaily.com

Armadillo Studios Debuts First Slot – 15 Armadillos

American online slot developer Armadillo Studios has announced the launch of its first game to world markets – 15 Armadillos rolls out Thursday, January 20. The game is set in the Florida Everglades, near the company’s offices and studios in Miami. The 5×3 title has 243 virtual paylines and is highly volatile with multiple bonus mechanics and theoretical return to player percentage (RTP) of 94.7%.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Sweden
BMW BLOG

BMW X5 Vermilion Edition stands out with its unique features

The BMW X5 has always been one of the brand’s most popular and highest selling products, especially in markets like the United States. So the premium luxury SUV rarely needs any special editions to keep things interesting. But last year, BMW decided to spice things up by offering a limited run of special editions based on the BMW X5 SAV and X6 SAC. The exclusive trucks are sold under the BMW X5 and X6 Vermilion badge.
CARS
pymnts

Venmo Debuts Gift-Wrapping Feature

Venmo on Thursday (Jan. 13) unveiled its gift-wrapping feature, giving users a new way to send money to their friends and family members. Users can choose from eight animated gift-wrap designs that can be added to a payment note. Almost 80% of Venmo users said they’ve sent money as a...
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Lana Rhoades Debuts CryptoSis NFT Collection With A Unique Roadmap

In the last few years, NFTs have continued to grow in popularity with many considering it a long-term investment option. The ongoing buzz around the NFT space has also contributed to more developers joining the space and offering something different from the norm. CryptoSis by Lana Rhoades is the latest to join the industry-changing game.
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Hisense ULED TVs come in a range of sizes with unique features and are all Google TVs

Enhance your home cinematic experience with the Hisense ULED TVs. Offering a range of TV series—U6H, U7H, U8H, U9H—there’s one that suits your requirements and budget. In particular, the U6H series offers a range of screen sizes from 50 inches to 75 inches—all with 4K resolution. This series also includes Dolby Vision along with a high-speed HDMI port to satisfy gamers. Designed for gamers, the U7H includes Game Mode Pro, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR. Moreover, the U8H comes with some new embellishments, such as increased brightness, better contrast, and a range of screens up to 70 inches. Finally, the U9H series offers an impressive picture quality thanks to the excellent contrast, stunning HDR performance, and bright pictures. Overall, each TV runs Google TV for an upgraded home experience.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Vintage Watches Online in 2022

Buying one of the best watches and wearing it on the daily is a standout way to add character and style to your ensembles, and the best vintage watches only amplify those qualities even further. How does it all work out? Well, if you consider yourself a watch enthusiast and are keeping a close eye on both the best men’s watches of the moment and the best watch trends for men, then you know that there’s a growing fervor around all things vintage when it comes to the watch category. There’s just something about the storied history of a beloved watch,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
homecrux.com

BEDGEAR’s New Body Pillow Features Unique U-Shape Design

BEDGEAR, the brand focused on innovative bedding has come up with a new pillow featuring a curved design to support specific sleep needs. The new pillow is named The Body Pillow and is crafted from highly breathable fabric Air-X, which was used by BEDGEAR to create its Flow Performance Pillow collection last year.
notebookcheck.net

Apple may be prepping the new iPad Air 5, featuring an A15 processor and enhanced Center Stage front cam, with a 2022 launch timeframe

According to Mac Otakara's supply chain sources in China, Apple might be prepping the iPad Air 5 for launch later in 2022. The upcoming midrange iPad will reportedly feature the current-gen Apple A15 SoC, along with support for 5G data and an enhanced front camera with Center Stage technology. The iPad's display and design, however, are expected to remain largely unchanged from the iPad Air (2020).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy