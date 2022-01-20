ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colombia Car Bomb Kills One, Injures Four

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car bomb detonated in Colombia overnight outside government offices and the seat of a human rights body, killing one person and wounding four near the Venezuelan border, authorities said Thursday. The army in a statement blamed the late-night attack in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Car bomb hits outside Mogadishu airport in Somalia; 8 killed

A car bomb exploded Wednesday outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least eight people and wounding nine others, a local doctor said. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting “white officials” passing by. Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman killed, four people injured in Twentynine Palms crash

A woman was pronounced dead after a crash in Twentynine Palms that left four others injured Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 AM. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man from Gaithersburg, Maryland was driving a black Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Morongo Road approaching Indian Trail. At the same time, a The post Woman killed, four people injured in Twentynine Palms crash appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
CBS News

WorldView: Multiple people killed in Somalia car bombing

Multiple people were killed in an explosion in Somalia's capital. A power outage plagues Buenos Aires during a heat wave. Quebec is set to tax the unvaccinated. Tennis star Novak Djokovic speaks out on his COVID-19 chaos. Rylee Carlson joins "CBSN AM" from London with the latest on these world headlines.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Car Bomb#Farc#Drug Cartel#Venezuelan#Eln#Arauca
WJCL

Police: Four hit, one killed in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is dead and three others were hurt during a shooting on Graydon Street on Sunday night, according to the Savannah Police Department. Investigators said medics transported four people to the hospital. A 23-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries. The three others, including two children, are expected to be okay.
SAVANNAH, GA
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neo-Nazi terror cell was ‘trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action’, court told

A neo-Nazi terrorist cell was “trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action”, a court has heard.Three men and a woman are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for alleged terrorist activity over the first four months of last year.Samuel Whibley, 29, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and his girlfriend Stacey Salmon, 29, deny a total of 15 terror and firearm charges.In the Keighley home shared by couple Hall and Salmon, police found an improvised explosive device, homemade explosive substances, chemicals and parts of a 3D-printed handgun. Jurors were told that notes on how to manufacture gunpowder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

Two Canadians were shot dead and another was wounded at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Friday.Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said in a tweet that the violence erupted after an “argument between hotel guests”.Citing Canadian authorities, he added that the gunman as well as the two victims involved in the shooting at Hotel Xcaret had criminal records related to robbery, drug, and weapons offenses.In a separate tweet, Mr Hernández also appealed for any information about the gunman, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. The security chief also shared a CCTV photograph of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

Vancouver police have appealed for information and witnesses following an unsolved attack on an Asian woman in the city on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Wednesday released video showing the 22-year-old woman being thrown against a wall in broad daylight. She had departed the Hotel Georgia on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street on 31 December when the attack unfolded at around 3.30pm, the department said, “This is a very concerning incident,” said police constable Tania Visintin to the Vancouver Sun. “The victim was just walking down the street minding her own business when it occurred.”The police appeal follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy