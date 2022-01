COVID-19 related challenges leading to a significant drop in donations has the American Red Cross declaring a national blood shortage. The Red Cross calls the blood shortage its worst in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.

