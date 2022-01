For real estate agents and their clients, safety should be a top priority. From protecting yourself during in-person showings to keeping your clients’ information safe on the information highway, learning, understanding and practicing the new rules of safety will ensure success in your real estate business. During RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2022, Tracey “The Safety Lady” Hawkins, kicked off the virtual event by laying out safety rules for protecting not just the agent, but their clients and their business, as well.

