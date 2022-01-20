Westview takes down Sunset on the mat: Slideshow

Photos of the Wildcats' dual meet victory over the Apollos Wednesday night, Jan. 19.

Westview defeated Sunset 49-27, on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The visiting Wildcats jumped-out to a 19-0 lead over the home Apollos and never looked back, getting wins in nine of the 14 contested matches.

Winners included: Miguel Elenes Westview (106), Juan Elenes Westview (113), Elliot Mauck Westview (120), Elijah Rebollido Westview (126), Jakub Hannon Sunset (132), Elias Mauck Westview (138), Jon Genrich Westview (145), Cooper Nelson Westview (152), Jacient Cox Sunset (160), Padrig Owens Sunset (170), Nathan Larson Sunset (182), Jason Cephus Westview (195), Jackson Linehan Sunset (220), Xander Thompson Westview (285).

