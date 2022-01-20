Snow Day, Snow Play, Snow, Go Away

With high pressure gaining strength over the Pacific NW, even the mountains will be experiencing fairer than usual conditions for this time of year. We would all like to see more snowfall in the mountains, but there is none in the forecast for the next several days. Daytime highs will be rising into the upper 30's to mid 40's. While this will make for spring-like skiing conditions, it will also mean decreasing bases at all of our resorts. Mountain driving conditions should be about as good as can be expected for this time of year. Watch for spots of ice, especially during the morning hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO