Snow Day, Snow Play, Snow, Go Away

By DARWIN H. STAPLETON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Sanders enjoys the recent snowfall...

The Citizen Online

Snow Day Preparations

Growing up on Flamingo, not much got us more excited than a forecast of snow. A week before the event, meteorologists would let us know of “possible” winter weather or that “conditions are right” for snow. Closer to the snow date, their warnings got more concerning:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

It's time to cancel 'snow days'

“Snow day.” Those were once the two most glorious words ever uttered on an early morning radio broadcast. When I was a kid in the ‘70s, it was pure heaven to wake to snow-blanketed hills, then tune into Jack Bogut’s KDKA morning show, praying he’d say our suburban school district was closed for the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Snow Day Photos for Jan. 17

It’s back again- the snow is falling in our area. Here are some photos of the snow that fell on Sunday, January 16, 2022. If you have a photo that you would like to submit- click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name. Snow...
FESTIVAL
chapelboro.com

Date Night: Snow Day!

Facing another round of winter weather, Brad and Aaron discuss date-night ideas for when the snow and ice are coming down.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: A Snow Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Regardless of your age, it’s wonderful to see snow in Hampton Roads, and this past weekend’s storm was just enough to turn this area into a winter wonderland. From snowmen, to snowball fights, this storm was perfect in so many ways.
ENVIRONMENT
Salem News Online

Snow day in Leetonia

Audrey Ellis-Russell, 12, of Leetonia, enjoyed her snow day and took advantage of perfect weather to sled down the hill by Legion Field in Leetonia Tuesday.
LEETONIA, OH
wfxg.com

WARMING UP: Snow, ice melting away

(AUGUSTA, Ga) - As fast as it fell, the snow and patchy ice will soon be a memory as the temperatures are rising above freezing across the CSRA. Temperatures in the 40's are expected to melt away any patches of black ice. Drivers are still advised to be careful as there may still be some sections of roads, bridges and overpasses where icing may take longer to melt.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
thermtide.com

Snow days should be balanced between work and play

You wake up to the sound of your blaring alarm, and groggily open your eyes peering out into the darkness to see snowflakes slowly descending from the skies. There is at least six inches of snow on the ground, and you quickly check your phone to see “Due to inclement weather…” You fall back into your bed, satisfied with a few more hours of blissful sleep and a day playing in the snow.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
harlanenterprise.net

Snow, snow, beautiful snow!

On a day like today when the world is blanketed in a pure layer of frozen whiteness, I am thankful for snow. Studioknow.com lists 47 Eskimo words for snow and their meanings. For example, quanik means snow in the air. Aput means snow on the ground. Wiliwip is snow used for making recreational snowballs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Set To Arrive For The Tuesday Morning Commute

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan. The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
DENVER, CO
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Another Snow Day

For the second time this month, the region was blanketed with a covering of snow and ice during a fast-moving storm Sunday. Photos by Douglas Graham.
ENVIRONMENT
987thecoast.com

SNOW DAYS: SNOWSTORM WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING

It could snow Friday night into Saturday, enough to make you get your shovel ready. Accu Weather is tracking two systems this week, one that could bring rain and snow to our region Wednesday night that will have little impact. The more significant storm could be Friday night into Saturday with accumulating snowfall. Keep listening to Accu Weather alerts on WCZT this week for updates.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

No new snow for several days

With high pressure gaining strength over the Pacific NW, even the mountains will be experiencing fairer than usual conditions for this time of year. We would all like to see more snowfall in the mountains, but there is none in the forecast for the next several days. Daytime highs will be rising into the upper 30's to mid 40's. While this will make for spring-like skiing conditions, it will also mean decreasing bases at all of our resorts. Mountain driving conditions should be about as good as can be expected for this time of year. Watch for spots of ice, especially during the morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Snow Painting! One Simple Idea for Playing in the Snow

It looks like snow might be headed for Greenville. Snow painting is one way to play in the snow even there isn’t a large accumulation, and you probably have everything you need in your cabinets already! Grab some food coloring, brushes and spray bottles, then read on for snow painting fun.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Differences between remote days and snow days

Word was spreading in a variety of manners today about free COVID tests from the federal government. South Charlotte could welcome two new schools in the next few years. One is a high school in the Ballantyne area on Johnston Road, and the other is an elementary school just outside Ballantyne along Ardrey Kell Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Collegiate Times

Snow way out: Your guide to a snow day in Blacksburg

Imagine this: You look outside after a night of snowfall. You open your window and see the snow resting on the trees. This is your first snow day in Blacksburg, and it’s beyond beautiful. Your first thought is to go back to sleep, but part of you is excited because it’s finally snowing. After winter break — which, this year, felt more like spring break — is the moment you’ve been waiting for. So, let’s say this does happen: what now? You have an entire day to do whatever you want. Whether you're living on or off campus, this is your guide to a thrilling snow day in Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG, VA

