Snow Day, Snow Play, Snow, Go Away

Imagine this: You look outside after a night of snowfall. You open your window and see the snow resting on the trees. This is your first snow day in Blacksburg, and it’s beyond beautiful. Your first thought is to go back to sleep, but part of you is excited because it’s finally snowing. After winter break — which, this year, felt more like spring break — is the moment you’ve been waiting for. So, let’s say this does happen: what now? You have an entire day to do whatever you want. Whether you're living on or off campus, this is your guide to a thrilling snow day in Blacksburg.
