National Weather Service: Here are Some Winter Tips

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties to be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. NWS expects lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO