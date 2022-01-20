ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service: Here are Some Winter Tips

By BRADY ALBRIGHT
The Herald has been reminding readers about safe driving in the...

So are electric vehicles safe in winter weather or what?

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — When a heavy snowstorm smothered the DMV (as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are sometimes called) earlier this month, some people were without electricity for more […]
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory Until Wednesday Morning

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties to be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. NWS expects lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
TxDOT offers tips for winter weather conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo said most of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Jan. 26. TxDOT offered tips for winter driving conditions including getting your car ready for winter travel: Check your car’s antifreeze, battery, tires, windsheild wipers, and lights. Let other know your route […]
