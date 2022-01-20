National Weather Service: Here are Some Winter Tips

Lake effect snow is coming to communities along Lake Ontario. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Cayuga, Wayne, and Oswego counties. It runs through Wednesday at 6 a.m. “Plan on slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service wrote. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening...
The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of significant snowfall this weekend. There is potential for a strong winter storm to affect the Eastern Seaboard, from the coast to the I-95 corridor on Friday and Saturday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are becoming increasingly likely as the week goes on, according to NWS.
The National Weather Service warns there is a slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., followed by a chance of rain until 11 a.m. A high temperature near 23 degrees and wind gusts as high as 21 mph are also in the forecast. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.ed.d.
By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights (Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — When a heavy snowstorm smothered the DMV (as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are sometimes called) earlier this month, some people were without electricity for more […]
MAINE, Maine — Winter is here and conditions across the state are looking good for winter activities. Despite the last big storm, Maine Office of Tourism Director Steve Lyons said some areas in northern Aroostook County might need a little more snow and ice before they're ready for heavy traffic.
OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties to be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. NWS expects lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo said most of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Jan. 26. TxDOT offered tips for winter driving conditions including getting your car ready for winter travel: Check your car’s antifreeze, battery, tires, windsheild wipers, and lights. Let other know your route […]
