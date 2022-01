WACO, TX. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on Tuesday at Baylor. The Bears beat K-State 74-49 in Waco. Kansas State was never truly in the game after about the first four minutes. Baylor led by 12 halfway through the first half, and extended that lead to 18 by […]

