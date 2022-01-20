In the Weeds: Testing Positive

From the Associated Press — Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms while he quarantines with his family. Gilchrist said on Twitter that he tested positive Sunday morning after his 2-year-old daughter, Ruby, began experiencing a runny nose and a mild fever – symptoms that are consistent with the coronavirus. He says his daughter and everyone else in his family was then tested for COVID-19. Gilchrist says he and his family are quarantining. Gilchrist, a Democrat who’s second in command to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, says he and his wife are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have also each received a booster shot.

